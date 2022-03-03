Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Oregon

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Oregon have seen growing deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, after last summer’s heatwave left many without power and fueled consumer interest in solar plus battery storage home energy solutions.



Oregon is steadily growing its residential battery capacity year over year. Forecasts estimate deployments will grow five-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Since 2005, E2 Solar has been committed to installing only the best products available,” said Kelli Kewitt, president of E2 Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. "We believe the Enphase IQ Battery is one of the highest quality and highest performing home battery solutions on the market. It provides homeowners with energy choices, allowing them to achieve various levels of backup or outright energy independence. We have so much faith in the IQ system, that it is the only energy storage product we offer our customers.”

Oregon homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8 can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters.

“Our customers trust the Enphase IQ Battery to provide safe and reliable backup power during outages,” said Kelli Wolford, general manager at Elemental Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “We’re also thrilled to further extend access to energy resilience with Enphase’s IQ8 solar microinverter, which gives our customers an industry-leading backup solution that meets their specific needs.”

“Our team of experienced installers are dedicated to delivering the future of clean energy to Oregon homeowners today,” said Jordan Weisman, owner of Sunbridge Solar, an Enphase Silver level installer. “We are proud to partner with Enphase and deploy its best-in-class battery and microinverter technologies so that homeowners can start generating, storing, and controlling their own clean energy.”

​​Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Extreme weather events across the U.S. have disrupted electric grids on numerous occasions, causing homeowner interest in solar and battery systems to rise at never before seen levels,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “This trend has certainly been true in Oregon, and we’re grateful to the installers in our network who are committed to delivering our industry-leading solar and battery solutions. With the Enphase Energy System, customers can reap the benefits of clean energy and feel secure in their homes.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

