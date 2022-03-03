Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that management will participate in two upcoming investment conferences as follows:



Q1 Investor Summit Virtual Small & Micro Cap Conference being held March 8-9. Cocrystal senior management will present a company overview on March 9 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time (8:45 a.m. Pacific time). A webcast of the presentation will be available live and archived here.





being held March 8-9. Cocrystal senior management will present a company overview on March 9 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time (8:45 a.m. Pacific time). A webcast of the presentation will be available live and archived here. 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, Calif.



“This is an exciting time at Cocrystal as we expect enrollment to begin shortly in our influenza A Phase 1 trial. We also plan to initiate first-in-human studies later this year with two different SARS-CoV-2 antivirals as potential oral and inhalation COVID-19 treatments,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and interim co-CEO. “We are pleased to share our exciting plans with investors at these two conferences.”

“Given the growing global need for effective, safe antiviral treatments, we are rapidly advancing the development of compounds for multiple high-value indications,” said James Martin, CFO and interim co-CEO. “Our strong cash position and debt-free balance sheet position us to execute on our active clinical plans.”

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expected enrollments to begin shortly in our influenza A Phase 1 trial, plans to initiate first-in-human studies later this year with two different SARS-CoV-2 antivirals as potential oral and inhalation COVID-19 treatments and the rapid advancement of the development of compounds for multiple high value indications. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain products including raw materials and test animals as well as similar problems with our vendors and our current CRO and future CROs and CMOs, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, the cooperation of the FDA in accelerating development in our COVID-19 program, our collaboration partners’ technology and software performing as expected, the results of future preclinical and clinical trials, general risks arising from clinical trials, receipt of regulatory approvals, regulatory changes, and development of effective treatments and/or vaccines by competitors, including as part of the programs financed by the U.S. government. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

Jabraham@jqapartners.com

# # #