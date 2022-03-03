Oomiji Selected to Provide Customer Data Platform to the Luxury Marketing Council

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomiji , the first predictive, conversation-enabled customer data platform, announced today that the company had been selected by the Luxury Marketing Council to provide state-of-the-art customer intelligence and engagement using Oomiji’s audience insight and targeting technology.



The partnership will enable the Luxury Marketing Council to engage with its 5000+ members across 1000+ prestigious luxury brands using forward-looking conversation cues and audience segmentation that delivers performance and actionable intelligence at a far higher rate than other targeted marketing channels.

“Oomiji is focused on understanding the highly-engaged, luxury consumer, and the insights provided through the platform are invaluable,” said Chris Olshan, CEO of the Luxury Marketing Council. “The pandemic has changed not only consumer behavior but the needs of the luxury brands, and Oomiji helps us to understand what is most critical for our members and their best customers in real time rather than relying on pre-Covid behavior.”

With its ability to collect data in the form of surveys and open-ended questions segmented by language processing, Oomiji’s platform enables the Luxury Marketing Council to develop programming including webinars, events, and summits that more accurately reflect its members’ interests.

“We started out as a technology platform meant specifically for the wine industry, which has a passionate audience of consumers who are always interested in expanding their knowledge base,” said Jon Stamell, CEO of Oomiji. “The luxury market is an obvious extension from premium wine, and we’re very pleased with how the Luxury Marketing Council is using Oomiji to communicate with their members and better serve their interests.”

About Oomiji

Oomiji is a Customer Data Platform that enables clients to build customer relationships based on their interests, needs, perceptions and emotions. The result is increased engagement, loyalty and sales. Oomiji enables brands to pose questions to their customers, analyze their answers and segment audiences by way of surveys, language processing and analytics. It drives engagement and business outcomes by facilitating customer communication based on stated emotions and interests rather than past behaviors. Oomiji’s integration of market research, CRM and email marketing produces new vantage points from which to see issues, solve problems and engage audiences.

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com