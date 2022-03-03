KYN Capital Group Pushing the Digital Envelope with Pay.How, AABB Wallet and KoinfoldPay™

CARSON CITY, NV, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to provide an update on our fully integrated digital product portfolio. We are happy to announce that our portfolio now consists of:

Pay.How

Asia Broadband Inc’s (OTC: AABB) Wallet integration

KoinfoldPay™

KYN Capital Groups acting CTO, Solomon Williams, is pleased to announce the completion of the beta version of both the new GUI and AABB Wallet into Pay.How. This enhancement addresses numerous needs, overcomes obstacles typically encountered within the digital and payment communities, and makes the Pay.How product more universal and easier to use.

With the numerous options, Pay.How allows you to conduct transactions utilizing Fiat currency as well as cryptocurrency payment methods, turning our “super-app” into an international super-app capable of handling more currency exchanges than ever before.

“As we grow the breadth and depth of Pay.How, we have never been more excited to begin engaging our super-app to meet the various needs of our users both domestically and internationally,” states Solomon Williams, acting CTO of KYN Capital Group.

The KYN Capital Group team has been meeting with a vast array of NFT specialists on the best way for our users who want to use KoinfoldPay and Pay.How with NFT galleries. We will provide users the ability to pay for NFTs with multi-channels.

“KoinfoldPay™ and Pay.How will now be used for paying and invoicing NFT purchases both with cryptocurrency and Fiat currency. We’re finding that our products meet the needs and demands for many users, buyers, and sellers within the NFT marketplace. We are also developing ways to utilize AABBs wallet to enter into the smart contract fields with the blockchain integration for NFT and Business verticals our users want,” asserted Don Yarter, Director of KYN Capital Group.

“The KYN Capital Group team is prepared to launch our suite of tools during the second quarter of 2022 and project the demand to be huge based on our initial marketing and pre-sales data,” concludes Rick Wilson, CEO.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group (Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how.

