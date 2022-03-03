Tripkicks Expands Health, Safety, and Security Information Through Partnership With Riskline

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tripkicks, the add-on for business travel programs that influences traveler behavior, continues to add value through strategic alliances with the announcement of a new partnership with Riskline, the leading travel risk and intelligence Denmark-based company for the travel industry. Riskline is a risk assessment pioneer that tracks potential travel threats and keeps customers informed through accurate, actionable intelligence. With this partnership, Tripkicks further strengthens its highly respected location-based traveler safety and risk insights, including a new capability to tailor risk assessments to a granular, city-by-city level.

As business travel continues to rebound, 89% of business travelers expect their company to protect their health and safety while traveling, according to a survey of 3,850 business travelers across 25 global markets conducted by SAP Concur[1], which features Tripkicks as an App Center Partner. Given the critical role employers play in facilitating a productive trip, safety information is crucial for helping employers and employees prepare accordingly. Tripkicks makes it easy for companies to provide the right insights and guidance for their business travelers, which helps to improve the traveler experience.

"Adding Riskline to our growing list of industry-leading partnerships helps to ensure that business travelers are set up for success," said Tripkicks CEO Jeff Berk. "With insights on safety, health, and risks, in addition to essential local background information, business travelers are now more informed and equipped to make better decisions and effectively navigate their destination."

Commenting on this announcement, Director of Partnerships at Riskline, Emanuele Scansani, said: "We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Tripkicks. Tripkicks provides an innovative service that will ensure that Riskline's intelligence will reach travelers in new ways. We're excited to see how our information contributes to better-informed travel choices and use that to continuously improve and develop new ways of providing our intelligence that is meaningful, insightful and useful. The partnership is aligned to our mission to keep travelers informed and updated, and to ensure they are prepared so that they can have safe travel experiences."

[1] New Survey Uncovers Travelers' Requirements for Return to Responsible Business Travel

ABOUT TRIPKICKS

Tripkicks is an add-on to business travel programs that provides companies with the tools to influence traveler behavior and empower travelers with the knowledge they need for a successful trip. We work with travel managers and companies throughout the world to help them better support their travelers, make progress on corporate initiatives, and achieve their program goals. Tripkicks is based in NYC.

Learn more on www.Tripkicks.com, https://www.tripkicks.com/press-insights/ and linkedin.com/company/tripkicks. See Tripkicks in Action.

ABOUT RISKLINE

Riskline is a leading travel risk intelligence company in operation since 2007 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Riskline's world-class security services are trusted by small business and Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit http://www.riskline.com.

Press Contact:

hello@tripkicks.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tripkicks





Tripkicks Insights, Guidance, Motivators









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment