AMMO, Inc. Chairman & CEO, Fred Wagenhals, Provides Corporate Update in Letter to Shareholders

Dear Fellow AMMO, Inc. Shareholders,

On behalf of AMMO, Inc.’s (“AMMO”) Board of Directors, our senior management team and employees, we are delighted to have you as a shareholder and valued part of the AMMO family. I wanted to take a moment to send you this note to touch on some important “state of the union matters” that we are managing at AMMO.

As many of you know, we acquired GunBroker.com in 2021. Today, we find ourselves even more excited about our future together than we were the day we closed on the acquisition. We believed the two Companies shared common values across a wide range of topics, from our Nation’s ideals, a shared commitment to democracy and, in particular, our collective unwavering support for the Second Amendment.

The Company as now constituted presents the market with an impressive combination of AMMO’s technologically innovative manufacturing capabilities and processes with GunBroker.com’s online auction marketplace sporting a best-in-class secure transactional technology (the “Marketplace”). The combined enterprise has truly transformed AMMO into a unique opportunity where consumers and investors can find all their shooting needs under one roof, driven by a management team laser-focused on enhancing shareholder value through operational excellence and innovation. Your management team will continue to examine further growth opportunities through acquisition or otherwise in ways that are accretive to our family of companies, align with our shared values, and are best positioned to further enhance shareholder value in POWW and POWWP.

As a co-owner in AMMO, you are aware that GunBroker.com has been part of our burgeoning family for more than 10 months and has already significantly contributed to the Company’s growth – a trajectory we all work night and day to continue. We recently reported our quarterly financial results on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of our 2022 fiscal year and boasted record net revenues of $64.7 million, including $17.6 million from the Marketplace alone. We grew new users by an average of 55,000 per month and the auction numbers increased 33.45% from the prior year. The GunBroker.com team is now an integral part of the collective AMMO team, thriving in their new home as valued members of the AMMO family.

We’ve made a few other recent announcements I am certain you have read as they have come across the wire - a couple are worth repeating here. First, based upon your Company’s solid balance sheet and growing revenues, our Board of Directors recently provided management with an additional tool to increase shareholder value – the authorization to repurchase up to $30 million of AMMO shares. Second, we are proud to have announced that we offered to donate 1 million rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in support of their valiant defense against the unprovoked Russian aggression and threat to Ukraine’s independence. We are committed to living our values.

Within our ammunition and munition components operational unit, the industry remains strong, really constrained only by capacity. Management’s long-term strategic growth plans (which predated the outbreak of COVID and the resulting surge demand) will prove helpful in addressing some of that capacity deficit when we open our new state-of-the-art 160,000 square foot facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Our plan is to continue our 24/7/365 focused efforts with the goal of tripling our ammunition capacity with the well-planned transition into our new plant, estimated to take place in the Summer of 2022. We also see a tremendous opportunity to continue to increase our market share through the GunBroker.com Marketplace and are regularly rolling out initiatives to accomplish that end.

We also recently announced that we are reiterating our guidance for the full 2022 fiscal year (period ending March 31, 2022) of approximately $250 million in revenue, an estimated 288% increase over the prior year period, which is projected to include anticipated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $80 million.

Although we remain hyper-focused on today, this week and each quarter, we are always undertaking market analysis and looking ahead – and we see serial indications of continued growth for our business across all sectors and within each business unit. Many of you have heard me say that I am not a patient man, and that applies most directly in my drive to see the AMMO family succeed. The definition of “AMMO Family” to me is the individuals I am pleased to work with, and each of you shareholders that have seen fit to own a piece of this exciting organization.

Together we are building an unparalleled business that is serving large and growing markets, has unique and distinctive product offerings, each of which presents compelling competitive advantages. We would like to thank all our shareholders and supporters. We appreciate the confidence you have shown in us to date, and we look forward to earning your continued support.

Very Truly Yours,

Fred Wagenhals

Chairman & CEO

AMMO, Inc.

