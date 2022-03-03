Level Introduces Level Keypad for Level Locks

REDWOOD City, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc. , the company redefining the smart home experience, today introduced Level Keypad , offering homeowners and their guests another convenient way to access the home. By combining precision-built technology with an elegant and durable finish, Level Keypad is the latest addition to Level’s smart home collection and easily pairs with Level Lock, Level Lock: Touch Edition, Level Bolt, and Level Expressions.



Today’s homeowners need to welcome a variety of people into their home including family, friends, short-term renters, dog walkers, childcare providers, and other professional services. When paired with any of Level’s invisible smart locks, Level Keypad can be mounted anywhere, preserving the entryway design. With a wireless, LED-backlit waterproof enclosure, Level Keypad lets homeowners create shareable key codes so they can welcome anyone they trust into their home.

“Whether you want to give your kids an easy way to come home from school or need to give recurring access to your dog walker, Level Keypad offers another intuitive way to welcome people into your home,” said Alyssa Berman-Waugh, VP of Marketing, Level. “Designed to be installed anywhere near your lock, Level Keypad gives you the freedom to mount it discreetly and maintain the clean look of your entryway. It’s a powerful addition to the Level smart home collection, offering a modern take on familiar behavior for homeowners and guests alike.”

With the addition of Level Keypad, residents and visitors can let themselves in through touch, auto-unlock, key codes, app, and voice. Additional features include:

Access without phones or keys - with easy to create and share four to six-digit key codes, guests have a simple and convenient way to enter the home.

- with easy to create and share four to six-digit key codes, guests have a simple and convenient way to enter the home. Controlled entry system - homeowners can pick who, when, and what days a code can be used on the home, giving control and insight on when people enter and leave the residence.

- homeowners can pick who, when, and what days a code can be used on the home, giving control and insight on when people enter and leave the residence. Maintain entryway design - Level Keypad is battery-powered, weatherproof, and connects to any Level Lock via Bluetooth, so it can be subtly installed anywhere within 30 feet of the device, freeing the entryway of additional bulk and giving homeowners complete design control.



Level Keypad is available to order on level.co for $79 or offered at $59 when purchased with a Level Bolt, Level Lock, Level Lock - Touch Edition, and Level Expressions. For more information, please visit: https://level.co/

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home experience with invisible technology and software. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers Level Lock, a simple and elegant way to add convenience to your door; Level Lock – Touch Edition, the smallest most advanced smart lock; and Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Globally recognized as best-in-class for quality and innovation, Level Lock has won both the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co .

