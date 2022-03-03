Vivos Therapeutics Rebrands Proprietary Clinical Protocol for Treating Patients with Breathing and Sleep Disorders

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (“Vivos” or the “Company'') (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced a rebranding of its proprietary offering of clinical treatment devices, modalities and protocols, now called The Vivos Method, to better capture the multiple ways in which Vivos can help independent dentists treat their patients.



The Vivos Method uses proprietary clinical protocols with customized oral appliances as part of a multidisciplinary treatment modality that is prescribed by Vivos-trained dentists and medical professionals to help patients suffering from OSA. Unlike current standard-of-care intervention, such as CPAP machines (which require lifetime use) or invasive surgical procedures, patients undergo treatment with The Vivos Method for approximately 12 to 24 months, with potentially significant and lasting airway improvement.

“Our clinical results continue to show the benefits of The Vivos Method, particularly as we enhance and further understand the use and benefits of our multidisciplinary protocols and devices in patients,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “We used to call our offering the Vivos System, but we believe that didn’t do justice to the many options and methods we provide for practitioners to treat their patients suffering from these debilitating conditions. Our rebrand makes it clearer and easier for providers and patients to understand our offerings and the manner in which each can contribute to addressing dentofacial and airway anomalies in a relatable and more approachable way and to feel secure in proactively asking their dentists or medical providers about The Vivos Method.”

To learn more about The Vivos Method, patients can visit the Company’s updated website www.vivos.com to find:

Information about OSA and its corresponding symptoms

Testimonials from Vivos-trained dentists and their patient's success stories

Opportunities for Vivos partnerships, FAQs and more



In addition to simplifying information for patients visiting the new Vivos site, the Company now provides dentists looking to tackle OSA and sleep therapies guidance in becoming a Vivos Integrated Provider. This turnkey program enables dentists to elevate patient services and care, while also increasing the growth potential for practice revenue and income.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a suite of innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for treating patients with dentofacial abnormalities and / or mild to moderate sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. The Vivos Method has proven to be effective in approximately 25,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,450 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild to moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the presentations referred to herein and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including, without limitation, the results of the Company’s sales, marketing, research and development and regulatory initiatives) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Gannon

Investor Relations Officer

(303) 859-3847

jgannon@vivoslife.com

Vivos Media Relations Contact:

Francesca DeMauro / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

(917) 880-9771 / (212) 896-1231

fdemauro@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com



