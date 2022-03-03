E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited to Launch Digital Human as Service (DHaaS) Metaverse Customer Services

FUZHOU, China, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company will debut a Digital Human as a Service (“DHaaS”) that will debut on March 18, 2022 leveraging frontend AI technologies following E-Home’s launch of metaverse initiatives.

DHaaS features a virtual digital human customer service guide named “Xiao Yi” who provides seamless, 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world, all delivered with leading AI technologies that are developed via the Company’s in-house research as well as through partnership with various partners. For example, clients can experience easy navigation and interaction with the digital human customer service and obtain information on E-Home’s diversified household services, raise any inquiries they may have. The entire client experience is also augmented with virtual guidance signs and opens business-to-customer (B2C) options via advertiements and helpful information that can be placed precisely in the metaverse space. A video demonstrating the DHaaS is available at: http://www.ej111.com/business.html#technology.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “We are very proud to announce another major progress for our Metaverse strategy, which is launched to improve E-Home’s operation efficiency and lowers operational costs as standard training and customer services are digitalized in the virtual world and both our staff and customers can access these resources anytime, anywhere on demand. The consumer facing innovation is instrumental in developing and delivering the right technical capabilities to develop and optimize our business operation and diversified household services for our core clients.”

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including appliance installation and maintenance, housekeeping services, and Internet based home and senior care. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results.

