Impact BioMedical’s Proprietary Equivir Compound to Treat Viral Infection Receives Clean Patentability Report from World Intellectual Property Organization’s ISA Division

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Biomedical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), along with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, (GRDG) announced it had received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections which has shown potential to limit the occurrence of, and reduce, the risk or severity of viral outbreaks.

What is a Global Patent Application?

Patents awarded on a country basis, and, as such, are only enforceable within that country only, leaving the door open for the possibility of someone in another country to apply for a patent in their region, limiting the reach of the initial patent-holder. Global patent applications can be filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), an agency operating under the United Nations and is responsible for administering several international treaties relating to patents and other intellectual property rights. There are a total of 184 members of WIPO, including the U.S., China, and many European countries.

WIPO allows inventors to file one patent application, indicating on the application in which member states he or she wishes to obtain protection. This eliminates the need to file several patent applications simultaneously with different member states. In addition, WIPO, though a divisional referred to as the International Searching Authority (“ISA”), performs a search for potential prior art and a preliminary examination of the claims. The ISA issues its finding in a Patentability Report.

The Patentability Report received from the ISA regarding International application No. PCT/US2021/22538, directed the use of a composition containing Myricetin and G-hesperidin to treat viral infections determined that no prior art was found which would preclude the possibility of obtaining patent protection and that all claims were patentable.

“The receipt of this clean patentability report for Equivir’s international patent application is demonstrative of our desire to make Impact Biomedical’s antiviral innovations available to protect people worldwide,” said Frank. D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.

This is the third step

This is the third positive step for Equivir, which is believed can limit the spread and severity of several viruses that lower the quality of life for people in the U.S. and abroad.

The first step occurred when Impact BioMedical received its first Equivir patent (US 10,383,842), which focused on influenza, from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on August 20, 2019.

Less than two years later, on June 15, 2021, the USPTO granted a second patent, this time focused on both Ebola and the rhinovirus.

How does Equivir work?

Equivir is believed to block the entry of virus to host cells and thereby prevent infection and replication in host cells. Taken much like a multivitamin, Equivir is a novel blend of FDA Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) eligible polyphenols.

In addition to its effects against various serotypes of influenza, Equivir is also believed to block the entry of Ebola virus into host cells which can prevent Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and Ebola Hemorrhagic fever (EHF). These diseases are rare, but severe and often fatal in humans, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Ebola has a 90-percent death rate, according to the World Health Organization. Rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of the common cold.

Equivir has also possible use in addressing the side-effects and duration of viral infections and SARS COV2.

"Over the past two years, we have all experienced the impact of a virus,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife’s Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of the advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC. “It is hoped that Equivir can be used as a deployable strategic defense for a broad spectrum of viral infections.”

“It is Equivir’s potential against a wide variety of infectious diseases, coupled with a relatively straightforward manufacturing process which makes Equivir of potential value around the world,” according to GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “While the threat of viral infections remains significant, it is Equivir’s ability to be quickly deployed as a working solution wherein such a treatment can be significant.”

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, and banking, lending, and finance. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically unlocks value through IPO spinoffs. Under new leadership since 2019, DSS has built the necessary foundation for sustainable growth through the acquisition and formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in five high-growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only meet customer needs, but create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

DSS@redchip.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.