Pharvaris to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March:
BioCapital Europe 2022
Format: Live In-Person Presentation
Date/Time: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM EST)
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Webcasted Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET
Location: Virtual
SVB Leerink Mountain Meeting
Format: Live In-Person Presentation
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 9:30 AM MT (11:30 AM ET)
Location: Jackson Hole, Wyoming
A live audio webcast of the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the fireside chat.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.
