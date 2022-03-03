Pharvaris to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March:



BioCapital Europe 2022

Format: Live In-Person Presentation

Date/Time: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM EST)

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Webcasted Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

SVB Leerink Mountain Meeting

Format: Live In-Person Presentation

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 9:30 AM MT (11:30 AM ET)

Location: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

A live audio webcast of the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the fireside chat.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Pharvaris

Maryann Cimino

Director of Corporate Relations

+1-617-710-7305

maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com

Investor Contact

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+1-212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact

Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

+1-646-942-5631

maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com