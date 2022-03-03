QuestionPro Announces New Practice for Companies Seeking to Use Data More Strategically to Elevate their Organizational Culture

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services today announced the launch of a new practice, called Positive People Science , designed to help companies to more effectively use data when building an exceptional employee experience and a strong organizational culture.



The practice provides end-to-end support in building and implementing an employee experience strategy and includes services such as survey design, advanced data analysis, action planning, and impact assessment, across a variety of topics from diversity, equity & inclusion, to leadership development, wellbeing, productivity, turnover/retention and managing multiple cultures.

“Through meaningful and impactful data we help companies establish a better connection and more significant understanding of what their employee experience is like, and how to improve it,” said Sanja Licina, Ph.D., President of QuestionPro Workforce. “Our approach is data-driven, personalized and optimized for impact.”

QuestionPro’s team of experienced professionals partners with stakeholders in each organization to understand their key challenges, identify desirable outcomes and learn what new data is needed to achieve change. Using surveys as well as methodologies rooted in research, QuestionPro develops an action plan to meet the organization’s goals, whether it is to reduce attrition, improve productivity, foster innovation, or other initiatives as directed. The plan includes concrete steps and measurable outcomes that are evaluated on an ongoing basis after implementation, which provides an opportunity for adjustment and more effective progression towards goals.

Kuehne+Nagel was an early customer of the Positive People Science practice. QuestionPro was able to help them even better connect with the needs of their workforce during this very dynamic job market.

“We knew that for this critical exercise we could greatly benefit from expert insights and guidance,” said Kaitlyn Orwig, People Analytics Manager at Kuehne+Nagel. “Sanja and Ana and their team were able to build on our existing data with new research and analysis, ultimately giving us a clear and compelling path forward. We’re already seeing a difference in our employee experience program.”

The Positive People Science practice is led by Sanja Licina, Ph.D. who has over 20 years experience in developing high performing cultures through employee engagement, and Ana Bedacarratz, Ph.D., a psychologist with 15 years of experience applying data-driven methodologies to uncover meaningful insights about people and social contexts. More information on the practice can be found at: https://www.questionpro.com/blog/positive-people-science/

