Defibrillator Market Predicted to Reach $24.60 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global defibrillator market generated $13.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.60 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Focus on installation of public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public and private organizations, development of advanced defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiac diseases drive the growth of the global defibrillator market. Moreover, rise in adoption of technologically advanced defibrillator devices and rise in demand for quality medical care supplement the growth. However, surge in pricing pressure on market players restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in the next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1434

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the purchasing capacities of hospitals, specifically small-scale hospitals, due to shift in focus toward buying resources to take care of patients infected with Covid-19. This led to canceled or postponed deals for defibrillators.

Many public and private organizations stopped or postponed the activities of installation of defibrillators at public places due to possibility of cross-contamination and lockdown measures implemented by governments.





Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Defibrillators Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1434?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global defibrillator market based on product, end user, and region.

Based on product, the implantable defibrillators segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the external defibrillators segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global defibrillator market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the alternative care segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1434

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global defibrillator market analyzed in the research include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/defibrillator-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.