March 3, 2022: Oslo, Norway, PGS ASA calls for an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for March 25, 2022 at 15:00 CET. The extraordinary general meeting will be held virtually by using the Lumi AGM solution, with further details enclosed in the calling notice.

The calling notice and proxy forms for the extraordinary general meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com .





Attachments