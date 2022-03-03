Farmer Focus’ Award-Winning, Globally Inspired Pre-Seasoned Organic Chicken Line is Now Available

HARRISONBURG, Va., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Farmer Focus , the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announced that its pre-seasoned chicken line is now available at grocery retailers, including Harris Teeter, Kroger, Fresh Direct, Giant Eagle, MOM's Organic Market and Fresh Thyme. The pre-seasoned line is gluten-free, low to no sugar, and offers globally inspired flavors developed for the discerning tastes and demands of home cooks. This news coincides with the recognition of Farmer Focus’ Zesty Peruvian Organic and Free-Range Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast as a NEXTY Award finalist in the category of best new Meat, Dairy, or Animal-Based Product. Two other items from the pre-seasoned line — Toasted Lager Organic and Free-Range Half Chicken and Rich Red Curry Organic and Free-Range Chicken Thighs — earned NEXTY Awards in September 2021. NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity.



“Customers are looking for convenient meal ideas and pre-seasoned chicken is the perfect solution for a quick, healthy meal” said Tammy Tedesco, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Meat Merchandiser. “It is a wonderful addition to our lineup, offering many flavor options to appeal to customers with a variety of taste.”

“Our new pre-seasoned line helps retail partners address shifting consumer tastes which were accelerated by COVID. Restaurant closures during the pandemic led to many people making a sudden switch to cooking at home more frequently, quickly resulting in mealtime monotony,” said Kathryn Tuttle, Chief Marketing Officer for Farmer Focus. “Our new pre-seasoned product line was crafted for health-minded shoppers and includes some adventurous and seasonal flavor profiles to help home cooks recreate exciting restaurant experiences.”

Farmer Focus’ organic and free-range pre-seasoned product line includes globally inspired and trend-forward flavors, such as Zesty Peruvian Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast; Savory Chophouse Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs; Rich Red Curry Bone-in Skin-on Chicken Thighs; Toasted Lager Half Chicken; and Lemon and Cracked Pepper Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast. Harris Teeter will offer the Lemon and Cracked Pepper Boneless Skinless Breast; Zesty Peruvian Boneless Skinless Breast; and Savory Chophouse Boneless Skinless Thighs. Kroger will carry the Toasted Lager Half Chicken. The full line will be available through Fresh Direct. Various pre-seasoned products will be available at additional retail locations.

“Our farmers work hard to raise healthy, happy chickens and the best way we can celebrate their craft is to develop products that showcase every part of the bird. This reduces waste and furthers our commitment to sustainability while also creating an easy, healthy and delicious meal at home,” said Sean McLendon, Farmer Focus Head of Research and Development and a James Beard nominated chef. “Our research shows that more consumers are demanding global flavors. We are excited to introduce them to new seasoning profiles inspired by some of the world’s great culinary traditions. To be recognized by NEXTY is a huge honor and proof that brands can deliver social good and taste delicious.”

Farmer Focus is leading organic category growth by fueling demand from consumers seeking more than just organic certification. Animal and farmer welfare along with the company’s commitment to sustainability mirror consumer trends that bring new customers into the organic category. Farmer Focus’ retail presence now spans over 2,500 stores and continues to grow. Online, products are available on FreshDirect and Crowd Cow. Other noteworthy metrics include:

Recently, Farmer Focus opened its new 78,000 square-foot state-of-the-art packaging facility in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which will expand Farmer Focus’ production capacity by up to 100% over the next two years.

In 2021, the Farmer Focus farming family grew by 62%. The company currently partners with over 70 family farms, with over 100 more on the waiting list.

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing natural or organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the 52-week period ending 1.23.22 as indicated by IRI data.

Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the latest 26-week period ending 1.23.22 as indicated by IRI Sales Data.

ABOUT FARMER FOCUS

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2,500 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a51302db-0c5d-41f0-adba-37a4c00f5faf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbae00ad-0f06-420a-ad05-684207256fe5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/858566c1-1c69-4807-ab37-7243afd1b659

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feff938f-006d-45fc-9851-a6d729431126

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a76d1657-22b9-4c80-8d0c-fafbbbd342ba