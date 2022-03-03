At 4.6% CAGR, Global Aircraft Filters Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1.03 Billion Mark by 2026: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, US, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled “Aircraft Filters Market by Aircraft Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Rotary Wing, and Fixed Wing), by Sales Channel (Aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)), by Type (Air Filter, Avionics Filters, Cabin Air Filters, Odour Absorbing Filters, Engine Air Intake Filters, Fuel and Oil & Lube Filters, Hydraulic Filters, and Others (Noise Filter, and Specialty Filters)), by Application (Hydraulic System, Engine, Avionics, Pneumatic System, and Cabin), by Material (Aluminium and Plastic), by Vertical (Military Aviation, Business Aviation, Commercial Aviation, and Others), and by Regions: Global & Regional Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2021–2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aircraft Filters Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.79 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.03 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What are Aircraft Filters? How big is the Aircraft Filters Market?

Market Overview:

Aircraft filters are known for their ability to remove contaminants and debris from hydraulic systems, cabins, engines, and avionics. Contamination has a complex influence on the performance and dependability of aircraft components over time. An aviation filter's function is to remove impurities from a system and keep fluid and air purity within design tolerances. The aircraft filter industry is shifting toward HEPA filters. HEPA filters are well-known for efficiently filtering both tiny and big particle pollutants.

According to the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology, a HEPA filter can collect 99.97% of pollutants as tiny as 0.3 microns. Filters prevent dirt, solid particles, and debris from entering aircraft engines, hydraulic systems, aircraft cylinders, cabins, and other locations. Air filters are critical for aircraft efficiency and maintenance.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/aircraft-filters-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 197+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Aircraft Filters Market: Growth Factors

The growing demand for increasing the efficiency of the aircraft to reduce fuel consumption is expected to propel the market growth.

Due to the limited life duration of the filters, the worldwide market for aviation filters is expected to have enormous development potential in the aftermarket. It is suggested that oil filters be replaced every 1 to 3 years. If these are not changed, pollutants may damage the aircraft's systems and cause critical damage. Effective filtration in aircraft is crucial to achieving that all systems are free of pollutants and can provide dependability, safety, durability, and cost-efficiency in difficult conditions.

The indications of environmental gridlock are hazardous waste, the greenhouse effect, and abandoned waste sites. In this context, several regulatory organizations have urged the regulatory standards to be followed proactively. For example, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are developing standards to reduce carbon emissions from commercial aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are including advanced cabin, hydraulic filters, and engines.

The worldwide aircraft filter market is likely to benefit from factors such as increased passenger traffic, rising demand for aircraft from major countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa area, and short aircraft filter replacement cycles. Increased demand for specialty aircraft filters, like micro filters, as well as new aircraft for military applications, is likely to enhance the worldwide aircraft filter market throughout the forecast period.

For More Information about this Research Report, Do Inquiry at - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/aircraft-filters-market

Major Market Players

Some of the major market players in the Aircraft Filters Market are;

Purolator Facet Inc.

Donaldson Company Inc.

Safran Filtration Systems

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Pall Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose

Porvair plc. Recco Products Inc.

Champion Aerospace LLC

Aircraft Filters Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic became a global disaster, affecting the aviation industry's income, traffic, and connection. Airlines have been particularly hard hit since they have been unable to recoup their capital and operational expenditures as a result of flight cancellations. This has generated a unique set of risks to airport operations and is hindering continued growth, affecting aerospace filter sales as well.

Furthermore, manufacturing and supply chain operations are not permitted, resulting in minimal cash flow among sector participants. This has resulted in a slight decrease in aircraft component sales and has had a significant influence on the aircraft filter industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/aircraft-filters-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Aircraft Filters Industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Aircraft Filters Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Aircraft Filters Industry?

What segments does the Aircraft Filters Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Aircraft Filters Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Aircraft Filters market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026 .

. The Aircraft Filters market was estimated to be worth USD 0.79 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow around USD 1.03 Billion by 2026; based on primary research .

. Among the vertical categories , filter installed in military aviation is anticipated to acquire more than 40% of the market share .

. Demand for military aircraft has surged owing to rising spending on the defence industry across several major and emerging economies.

On the basis of region, The North American region accounts for a significant share of the global aircraft filters market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 0.79 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 1.03 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Purolator Facet, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Safran Filtration Systems, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Pall Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose, Porvair plc. Recco Products, Inc., and Champion Aerospace, LLC., among others Key Segment By Aircraft Type, By Sales Channel, By Type, By Application, By Material, By Vertical, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

The global aircraft filters market is divided by aircraft type, sales channel, type, application, material, vertical, and by region

The aircraft type segment is divided into three segments unmanned aerial vehicle, rotary-wing, and fixed-wing. In the aircraft filters market, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles category is predicted to grow at the quickest CAGR over the forecast period. UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles, are a hybrid of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft that are a relatively new concept in aviation. These planes are employed for a wide range of jobs, from civilian cargo delivery to military observation and reconnaissance to research purposes like studying a region's relief features and flora cover.

The aircraft filters market is further divided into two segments based on the sales channel for aircraft filters: aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The OEM sector is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR in the aviation filters market during the forecast period. OEMs acquire aircraft filters from their manufacturers. The reorganization and growth of airlines' fleets are likely to boost new aircraft sales, which will drive OEM demand for filters. Additionally, the Aircraft Filters Market can be further segmented into types by air filters, avionics filters, cabin air filters, odour absorbing filters, engine air intake filters, fuel, and oil & lube filters, hydraulic filters, and others based on the kind of aircraft filter (noise filter, and specialty filters).

The aircraft filters market can be segmented into the hydraulic system, engine, avionics, pneumatic system, and cabin based on the application of aircraft filters. Moreover, the aircraft filters market can be segmented into two segments based on the material used in the aircraft filters: aluminium and plastic.

The aircraft filters market can be segmented into military aviation, business aviation, commercial aviation, and others based on the vertical of aircraft filters. Among the vertical categories, filters installed in military aviation are anticipated to acquire more than 40% of the market share in 2020. Demand for military aircraft has surged owing to rising spending on the defense industry across several major and emerging economies such as the U.S., India, and China, etc.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/aircraft-filters-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America region holds a significant market share in the aircraft filters market

Despite economic uncertainty, the European and North American airplane filter markets are likely to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific area will act as a locomotive for global expansion, with the rapid expansion of the region's airlines and airports, as well as strong economic growth.

This report segments the Aircraft Filters market as follows:



By Aircraft Type Segmentation Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

By Sales Channel Segmentation Analysis

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

By Type Segmentation Analysis

Air Filter

Avionics Filters

Cabin Air Filters

Odour Absorbing Filters

Engine Air Intake Filters

Fuel and Oil & Lube Filters

Hydraulic Filters

Others (Noise Filter, and Specialty Filters)

By Application Segmentation Analysis

Hydraulic System

Engine

Avionics

Pneumatic system

Cabin

By Material Segmentation Analysis

Aluminium

Plastic

By Vertical Segmentation Analysis

Military Aviation

Business Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Aircraft Type, Sales Channel, Type, Application, Material, Vertical, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Click Here to Get a Free sample on the Global Aircraft Filters Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/aircraft-filters-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Aircraft MRO Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-mro-market

Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-tank-market-by-product-type-analysis-1081

Aircraft Lighting Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-aircraft-lighting-market-by-type-commercial-military

Aircraft Mounts Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-aircraft-mounts-market-by-aircraft-type-commercial

Aircraft Braking System Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-braking-system-market-by-brake-type-carbon-304

Aircraft Manufacturing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-aircraft-manufacturing-market-by-type-gliders-helicopters-1123

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com