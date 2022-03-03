Updated financial calendar for 2022



H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2022. The planned publication of the Interim Financial Report covering the first three months of 2022 (“Q1 2022”) is changed to 6 May 2022 from previously 11 May 2022.



H+H has thus scheduled the following dates for the remainder of 2022 for the release of financial reports:

3 March 2022 2021 Annual Report 6 May 2022 Interim Financial Report for Q1 2022 18 August 2022 Interim Financial Report for H1 2022 10 November 2022 Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2022





For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

Attachment