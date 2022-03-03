Hill International Contracted as Lead Technical Consultant for Athens Metro Projects

PHILADELPHIA and ATHENS, Greece, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded, as the leader of an international consortium, a contract by Attiko Metro S.A. in view of providing technical assistance consultancy services for current and future metro and tramway projects in Attica Region.



Under the contract, Hill will first provide consultancy services for the design, construction, and commissioning of the Athens Metro Line 4. Section A: Alsos Veikou – Goudi of Line 4 will be approximately 12.8 km long and will also include a tunnel connecting Line 4 with Lines 2 and 3, as well as an access tunnel to the train stabling and maintenance yard at Katehaki. Other project features include 15 underground stations and 9 intermediate and/or terminal shafts. Section A of Line 4 is one of the most important in the Athens mass transit system and was designed to serve a number of densely populated areas and several important public buildings and facilities, such as hospitals, educational institutions, courthouses, and public organizations and ministries. Section A of Line 4 project has an estimated cost of €1.5 billion and is scheduled for delivery in 96 months.

The Hill Consortium will also participate in the ongoing Athens Metro Line 3 extension, section Haidari – Piraeus. Construction of the project, which includes a 7.6 km long tunnel, 6 new modern stations, and 7 ventilation intershafts, is well underway. Once complete, the total ridership for the Metro network is expected to increase by 132,000 passengers per day, thus reducing the circulation of private vehicles by 23,000 cars daily and associated carbon dioxide emissions by 120 tons per day. The line will also facilitate travel from Piraeus Port to Athens International Airport in just 55 minutes. With an investment of more than €730 million, the entire Line 3 Extension is expected to be commissioned in summer 2022.

The Hill Consortium will participate in every activity (design, tendering, construction, testing, and commissioning) required in the framework of the technical scope of Attiko Metro S.A. projects under construction and new projects to verify their successful completion. In addition, the Hill team will provide specialized technical solutions, information, and optimization recommendations based on the evolution of technology, support to resolve design issues, and supervision management.

Manolis Sigalas, Hill First Vice President & Managing Director Southern Europe, stated on the award: “The ongoing and scheduled extensions of the Athens Metro constitute an infrastructure program of profound significance for the city of Athens and one of the largest infrastructure programs currently underway in Europe. We are absolutely delighted and honored with this appointment and, together with our partners, we shall work hard alongside Attiko Metro S.A. and all stakeholders involved throughout its delivery.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali stated on the award: “Hill is helping to deliver major rail and transit projects and programs around the world, and we are bringing our best practices and lessons learned to Attiko Metro S.A. and their critical urban infrastructure projects in Athens. This program is an exceptional addition to the Hill portfolio, it underscores our capabilities for critical infrastructure projects in Europe.”

