Volcon ePowersports Signs Milestone 60th Dealership

Austin TX, USA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX | March 3, 2022: Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, began collecting dealer applications in North America last year to showcase and sell its innovative, industry-leading off-road vehicles. In just 160 days, 365 applications were submitted by interested dealerships across the country.

The very strong initial response from dealers reinforces Volcon’s anticipated demand for electric powersports in the market and the eagerness of consumers seeking a quality off-road vehicle that offers a deeper connection to their outdoor adventures and lifestyle.

The newly assembled dealer development team at Volcon has officially signed 60 dealerships as of March 3, 2022, showing strength in the Company’s ability to successfully execute and onboard dealers as they build out a robust group of early adopters. The Company anticipates that its list of dealers will continue to grow. Volcon operates with a customer-first approach. Dealers are closely vetted against Volcon’s dealer guidelines intended to facilitate the success of the dealer relationships, both in sales and in operating with a positive relationship that resonates through to the end customer.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to launch our dealer network with such a great group of people” Melissa Coffey, Director of Global Sales and Service, explained. “Each individual we work with shows a similar passion for the brand's success as we do. Our dealers are not just business partners. They are part of a community that embraces powersports as a way of life. They see Volcon as an opportunity to provide a product that is currently missing in their customer offering and a whole new market opportunity.”

Volcon’s dealer locator tool on it's website illustrates current locations where customers will find Volcon ePowersports vehicles for sale and receive service on their machines. Among the current dealers are several well-known names in the powersports business, including Power Lodge with four locations in Florida and Minnesota, Mom's with nine locations across the Northeast, and World of Powersports with four dealerships in Illinois.

“When we received a demo bike, everyone from the dealership was anxious to test it out,” explained Matt Jackson, owner of World of Powersports, “Needless to say we liked what we experienced because we signed up to become a Volcon dealer that day. We are excited to add the Volcon products to our lineup.”

“Our initial interest came from an existing relationship with the sales team at Volcon, which gave us the confidence to look into the brand” explained Tom Dehn of Power Lodge, “After looking at the current and future product offering, it was an easy decision to add the brand at our four locations. Volcon vehicles are state of the art with a unique look that is not just a copycat of other products we already have on the showroom floor. We are especially excited about the all-electric UTV products coming in the future.”

“I have always been a fan of electric vehicles and what they will bring in the future. It’s exciting to see this technology evolve into the off-road segment. Volcon’s offering of fully-electric models that I haven’t seen other manufacturers offer, is an exciting segment that we needed as we move into the future of electric vehicles” explains Noah Johnson, Marketing Manager with MOM’s, “Being able to offer fully electric vehicles to those customers who are conscious of their carbon footprint or who love the power and performance you get with an electric vehicle is a huge advantage as we currently don’t have anything similar to what Volcon offers. Electric is the future and we’re always looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve at MOM's.”

Volcon continues to receive interest in electric-powered powersports products and expects to start delivering products to dealers in May 2022.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon’s first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon’s venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and are expected in the future as the company continues to expand.

