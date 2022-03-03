TULA Skincare Launches #EmbraceYourSkin Day Nationwide at Ulta Beauty

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare , the leading clean, clinical prestige skincare brand powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods, today announced #EmbraceYourSkin Day at Ulta Beauty, taking place in all 1,300+ Ulta Beauty stores on March 5th, as part of a three week 360-degree marketing campaign to promote and celebrate skin confidence.



As one of Ulta Beauty’s top prestige skincare brands, TULA has collaborated with the country’s leading beauty retailer to launch the campaign, which began on February 12th and includes dedicated TULA window displays in all doors, a feature on the cover of the Ulta Beauty magazine, along with prime advertising placements that include the brand’s Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer (an Ulta Beauty exclusive product), and prominent in-store product and table top displays. The marketing campaign including the #EmbraceYourSkin Day experience on March 5th also includes in-store consumer activations that inspire confidence and promote inclusivity, and a personalized facial service with three signature facial offerings at The Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty in select locations.

#EmbraceYourSkin Day at Ulta Beauty represents the retail element of TULA’s #EmbraceYourSkin brand pillar. Since TULA first partnered with Ulta Beauty in 2018, the brand has seen tremendous and rapid growth with the retailer, consistently expanding its in-store footprint and solidifying its position as a category leader and top prestige skincare brand. This success has led to TULA’s opportunity to participate in The Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty skin services event - the skincare brand’s first step back into skincare services in recent years. As an exclusive offer, TULA is connecting with Ulta Beauty guests through a personalized and immersive brand experience.

During the skin services event, guests have the opportunity to choose from three different facial options tailored to their specific skin type or skincare concern, performed by a licensed Ulta Beauty skin therapist. Guests also receive a complimentary hand treatment featuring TULA’s body collection which exclusively launched at the retailer in December 2021. The three facials offered include:

The Signature Glow Facial: Designed for guests who want to brighten dull skin, even out their skin tone, and reduce the look of dark spots while improving their skin’s overall radiance

Designed for guests who want to brighten dull skin, even out their skin tone, and reduce the look of dark spots while improving their skin’s overall radiance The Ageless Facial: Created for guests who want to prevent premature aging, smooth the appearance of wrinkles, and improve the overall tone and texture of their skin

Created for guests who want to prevent premature aging, smooth the appearance of wrinkles, and improve the overall tone and texture of their skin The Acne Facial: Perfect for guests who want to treat and target breakouts, post-acne scarring, and even out their skin texture to reveal smoother and clearer skin



“Having #EmbraceYourSkin Day come to life in-person is an exciting moment for us as a brand. We’ve done so much to promote and inspire confidence across our channels, but this has been limited to what can be seen virtually. As an omnichannel brand, having an impactful retail element where our community can have an immersive experience and interact with TULA to get a complete understanding of what #EmbraceYourSkin represents is so meaningful,” said TULA Skincare CEO, Savannah Sachs. “We are honored to participate in The Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty skin services event. As a leading skincare destination and a valued partner who has helped us achieve rapid growth, we are grateful to Ulta Beauty for this opportunity to showcase our personalized skincare offerings.”

Founded in 2014 by practicing gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, Dr. Raj saw the power of probiotic extracts as a breakthrough innovation in skincare and identified the deeply emotional connection she saw her patients have between looking good and feeling good after they incorporated probiotics into their daily health routines. Since then, TULA has always approached beauty from the inside out with a vision to inspire confidence through it’s #EmbraceYourSkin brand pillar. #EmbraceYourSkin’s mission is to reimagine social norms and challenge outdated industry standards of beauty promoting confidence and being healthy instead of perfect. As part of #EmbraceYourSkin, TULA has committed to using inclusive language, no retouching of any brand photos of skin, and showing images of confidence and health instead of ‘perfection.’

Along with TULA’s commitment to inspiring confidence, the brand is also equally devoted to being a clean and clinically effective skincare brand. In December of 2020 TULA joined the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ initiative which focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices for guests, their loved ones and the environment. Dr. Roshini Raj sits on the Ulta Conscious Beauty Advisory Council, featuring a coalition of experts at the forefront of clean beauty, product development, packaging sustainability, and brand leadership who will ensure ongoing accountability and perspective to inform, shape, and define the program’s evolution. In addition to being clean and cruelty free, 100% of TULA’s formulas are clinically tested to ensure safety and efficacy.

ABOUT TULA SKINCARE

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, clinical, and effective prestige skincare brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods that are clinically proven to nourish, soothe, and balance skin. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness and believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also good for your skin. With a focus on being healthy and confident rather than perfect, TULA aims to inspire everyone to #EmbraceYourSkin. In January 2022, TULA Skincare was acquired by Procter & Gamble. TULA is a digitally native, social-first omni channel brand with DTC as a core capability and is also available through its beauty retail partners including Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus in the US and internationally at Sephora Canada and in MECCA’s Australia and New Zealand markets. For more information and the latest news on TULA Skincare, visit www.tula.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Tarn Morrison

tarn@tula.com

ph: 917-932-5205

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb28971-c73f-4f70-baad-b3c47d1c096f