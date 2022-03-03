Ehave Continues Expansion Of KetaDASH Mobile Psychedelic Service By Providing Licensed Psychotherapists And Registered Nurses

Agreement with Heally adds doctors, licensed psychotherapists and registered nurses to the KetaDASH platform



With the opening of KetaDASH, Ehave builds momentum for the psychedelic renaissance in the mental health field

Both the KetaDASH patient and nurse connect to a psychotherapist via Heally’s telehealth portal for each treatment session

MIAMI, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today it will partner with Heally, the all-in-one platform and electronic medical record (EMR)/telehealth solution for alternative medicine providers, to provide Licensed Psychotherapists And Registered Nurses to its KetaDASH patients. This mobile solution departs from in-person intravenous treatment, as well as unsupervised telehealth models.

Heally created a platform designed to help alternative medicine clinics address the needs of patients regardless of their location. The platform provides a telehealth and EMR software solution, while concurrently managing lead generation, patient engagement and access to an ecosystem of hundreds of thousands of patients and providers. Ketamine provides an alternative medicine option for those with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD), anxiety, and other mental health conditions. Through the use of Heally’s platform, a registered nurse arrives at the patient’s preferred location — be it home, office, or hotel — and safely administers a sublingual ketamine lozenge. Together, the patient and nurse, connect to a psychotherapist via Heally’s telehealth portal to begin each treatment session.

“Heally is the perfect platform to help expand the reach of alternative medicine clinics specifically in the psychedelic treatment space,” said Heally CEO Greg Rovner. “Our software solutions provide all the necessary tools alternative medicine clinics need to manage their practice and treat patients online.”

Ehave's KetaDASH service provides patients with an in-home setting that offers a space for healing, growth and transformation through psychedelic therapies. Mental health continues to be a national health crisis as rates of anxiety, depression and PTSD keep climbing. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the quality of care, access to healthcare providers, and driven a greater demand for mental health professionals than ever before. The World Health Organization says depression is one of the leading causes of disability. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely – as much as two decades early – due to preventable physical conditions. More than 47 million American workers quit their jobs in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 84% of employees reported at least one workplace factor that negatively impacted their mental health, while 50% of employees claimed to leave their jobs for their mental health in 2021.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, "KetaDASH provides us with the transformative power of our psychedelic-assisted therapy protocols for people struggling with their mental health. KetaDASH is a managed service organization focused on the psychedelic sector that benefits physicians by helping them streamline their practice operations, create new revenue opportunities, and achieve better patient outcomes.” Mr. Kaplan continued, "As we continue to grow into new markets, the potential to positively change people’s lives is endless. Access to Heally's platform along with its provider network of licensed doctors, psychotherapists, and registered nurses will allow us to expand to those new markets quicker, while offering alternative treatment to those who need it."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com

About Heally

Heally is the only all-in-one platform and EMR/telehealth solution for alternative medicine clinics. Heally brings alternative medicine clinics online and connects patients to licensed physicians in-office or online via telehealth, leveraging HIPAA-compliant encrypted live video and messaging. https://getheally.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact :

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: Ir@Ehave.com

Skype: kugsusa