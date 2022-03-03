Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) Unleashing Power of Psychedelics

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Neural plasticity is instrumental in brain health, and the importance of neuroplasticity can’t be overstated. Indeed, the inability of the nervous system to change its activity in response to stimuli often produces stress-induced neuroplasticity, which plays a critical role in almost all mental disorders. The problem is conventional drugs have done little to correct damage in this response, resulting in mental health disorders that now affect nearly one in every eight people on the planet.

Amazingly, research with psychedelic therapeutics has shown great promise, inspiring hope in treating a broad range of mental health disorders. With the urgent need for new, more effective treatments to treat a wide spectrum of disorders, Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) is pioneering groundbreaking research and striking important partnerships to unleash the power of these psychedelic-based compounds.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com .

