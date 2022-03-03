GenTech’s Fizzique™ Posts Strong Debut in February, with $1.25M in Annualized Sales

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") ( www.gentechholdings.com ), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) and Nutritional Supplements ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to report February performance data for the company’s unique Carbonated Protein Water Drink, Fizzique™, Inc.( www.drinkfizzique.com ).

In its first month shipping product since acquiring the brand, the Company booked Fizzique™ sales in February in the United States, Canada, and Middle East. Sales extended across 10 states or territories and were centered primarily in 17 major US metropolitan areas, driven by two major international distributors, five primary regional distributors, and one primary vending service.

In total, the Company sold 60,624 cans (including 5,052 cases) of Fizzique™ Inc. during February, resulting in total monthly revenues of $103,786, or an annualized pace of approximately $1.25 million.

Leonard K. Armenta Jr., CEO of GenTech’s operating subsidiaries, commented, “We have a large specialty e-retailer that had to reorder one week after their launch of Fizzique™. We have Regional Distribution in the West Coast, Mid-West North, Mid-West South, and Texas. And we on-boarded two International Distributors. In other words, we are beginning to see the Fizzique™ Inc. brand lift off.”

“In March, we are already courting two national distributors who cover 10,000+ stores, one with a verbal commitment already in place for 20,000+ cans as an original purchase order,” continued Armenta. “We also secured our first C-Store distributor which services 600+ locations in the southern US. With the early success of our current customer base, we expect reorders throughout next month. February was solid. But it was only the tip of the iceberg now that things are really moving for Fizzique™ Inc..”

Management believes marketing strategies will contribute to drive Fizzique™ Inc. brand growth over coming months.

Fizzique™ recently announced that it has signed Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as brand ambassador. Mrs. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox. Mrs. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1 million followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global sports drink market size is predicted to top $36 billion in 2028 from just over $27 billion in 2021, powering along at a CAGR of more than 4% during that time. The research cites growth in the number of health-conscious consumers around the world, as well as the rising number of athletes and sports participants, as major factors driving that expansion.

Fizzique is an entirely unique clear sparkling protein supplement beverage. The technology behind the product line stands on the shoulders of multiple patents. Fizzique was voted Best Functional Drink and Most Innovative Protein Drink Brand in the US by the Supply Side West CPG Editor’s Choice US Food and Drink Awards in 2018 and 2019.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com http://www.naturesoothie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



