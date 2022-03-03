International Money Express Launches New & Enhanced, World-class Digital Money Remittance App for Mobile Devices

MIAMI, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), a leading, omnichannel money remittance services company, today announced the launch of its new, world-class digital mobile money remittance app for both Apple and Android devices, providing customers with safe, easy-to-use features for remitting funds.



“Based on Intermex’s history of focusing on LATAM countries and the deep knowledge gained of the LATAM consumer, the Company developed the new mobile remittance app to appeal to these customers. We believe this next-generation product is best-in-breed in the money remittance industry. One of the main distinguishing features of this digital app, however, is that it’s supported by our world-class customer service,” said Bob Lisy, Chairman, CEO, and President. “The Intermex digital offer stands apart from the competition because of our excellent customer service and decades of experience dealing with LATAM consumers. For example, our customer service reps are located in Mexico and Guatemala. This means the reps are aware of local cultures and customs and can provide support in the language and dialects of the customers, something our competitors can not match. The app offers enhanced functionality that gives customers several options to fund their remittances and payout methods, with the funds available in minutes. This world-class customer service, coupled with a best-in-class digital remittance app makes the Intermex offering truly unique in the industry,” said Lisy.

“Intermex is a leader in the remittance industry, with a unique, omnichannel strategy that allows the consumer to choose the best method for them to send money from the United States and Canada to Latin America and certain countries in Africa and Asia. Digital remittance has been an important, fast-growing component of that omnichannel strategy for the Company, and our new app should further accelerate that growth,” Lisy added.

The new Intermex digital remittance app features a safe, user-friendly registration process that places customers in control of their money. The app includes an intuitive navigation flow that allows users to fund the remittance with a debit or credit card, or ACH transfer and provides options to select a lower fee or a higher exchange rate in real-time. Users also will be able to select a variety of sending methods, including cash pickup at thousands of locations, direct deposit into bank accounts, debit cards, mobile wallets, and home delivery in selected markets.

The new app is built on the new IMX Connect platform, which delivers enterprise-level integration capabilities to embed Intermex product and technology services into partner applications. Intermex also expects to make this app and platform available to its co-branded digital and mobile partners in Latin America and Asia.

Users can download the Intermex app from the app store platforms on both Apple and Android devices. For existing users, an application update is available on both mobile application platforms. Intermex will be utilizing a strategic, phased release during the mobile app launch. This will ensure the best customer experience possible during the launch phase.

The launch of the new app is one of several initiatives that demonstrate the Company’s commitment to develop and launch state-of-the-art digital and mobile product offerings for the consumer.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 16 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally through our mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

