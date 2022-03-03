Safe-T Group Adds the Washington-Based Center for Advanced Defense Studies as First Partner to Join its Net Bridge Social Responsibility Program

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Net Bridge Program to Provide Free Access to Safe-T’s Global IP Proxy and Data Collection Technologies in Support of Academic and Nonprofit Research Organizations

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or “the Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced the onboarding of The Center for Advanced Defense Studies ("C4ADS"), the first partner in its Net Bridge social responsibility program.

The Center for Advanced Defense Studies is a well-known nonprofit research institution based in Washington, DC. Supported by the collection and analysis of vast quantities of web-data gathered through Safe-T’s Enterprise Privacy network, C4ADS is tackling some of the most troublesome issues impacting society today. C4ADS’ initial focus will include human and wildlife trafficking, environmental degradation and exploitation in resource-rich countries, as well as global financial crimes and corruption.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T, commented, “We’re excited to team up with The Center for Advanced Defense Studies in their mission to drive positive global change through web-data collection and research. This is an important first step in our ongoing commitment to contribute to efforts making a positive impact in our world by battling issues including crime and protecting human rights.”

Directed by Safe-T’s Enterprise Privacy unit and powered by the Company’s global IP proxy and data collection technologies, the Net Bridge social responsibility program will provide pro-bono services and access to its network to support both academic and nonprofit research initiatives that aim to create positive global impacts and change. Safe-T's advanced technology can be utilized in a wide range of market research activities including the detection and identification of criminal organizations, violations of human rights and human trafficking, as well as health and environmental issues under programs currently run by nonprofit universities and academic institutions as well as law enforcement organizations.

The Net Bridge program is the latest social responsibility program launched by Safe-T Group, building upon previous efforts that include the donation of free remote access services for employees of organizations affected by COVID-19.

