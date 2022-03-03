Tené Williams’ Free E-Book Shares How Real Estate Brokers Can Leverage Credit

Beverly Hills , March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LevelUp Advisors founder Teneé Williams and her team guide real estate businesses toward funding with an e-learning platform to help them become first-generation millionaires.

Listen to the full interview of Adam Torres with Tené Williams on Mission Matters Money Podcast.

What Led Williams to Real Estate

At the age of 19, Williams says she began her career selling cars, developing an ability to really talk to people—something she calls an essential skill to sell anything. Before making her way into the real estate industry, she spent time in several business sectors, including insurance.

When asked to share advice on transitioning from one job or industry to another, she says, "Do not settle for the job you're looking for. Don't wait for the job money or deal with the boss you don't like to work with. You can make your own life by doing what you want to do. Create a job for yourself, and don't wait for anyone to do that for you."

What inspired you to write your e-book, 24K in 24 Hours?

Toward the beginning of her real estate career, Williams was taught to flip contracts. “I learned how to find private money, but I didn't get enough money for down payments,” she says. “I looked for courses that taught about buying real estate without money. Courses (that) had a lot to do with how to buy real estate with no money down and more. That's how I learned to basically find a really good deal and flip it by finding a homeowner that needs to leave.”

“If you own a real estate business, I've figured out a way to get cash without putting your money down,” she continues. “It's the latest hack. My free e-book, 24k in 24 Hours, will tell real estate businesspeople how to use business credit for their business. It’s a hack that can allow someone to get business credit and pay for things they cannot (otherwise) afford," she explains.

What is LevelUp Advisors about?

Williams founded her first company in Las Vegas, recalling, "It was a huge hassle then to get a business license for my company."

Over time, she explains, LevelUp Advisors took form, helping businesses and real estate investors secure funding. The company’s e-learning platform educates "startups and scale-ups" via courses that help them solve the sorts of challenges any business can face.

What's next for LevelUp Advisors?

Launched in 2020, Williams says the company is now developing a cryptocurrency platform to further help business owners get funded. “We're aiming to get more advisors onboard and introduce new courses,” she says.

To know more about Williams’ journey and download a free copy of the e-book 24K in 24 Hours, visit https://levelupadvisors.com/p/tools.

Media Communications

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media

KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Brand Publicity Partners KissPR.com

Media Contact az@kisspr.com





Attachment