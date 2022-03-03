Berkeley Lights Releases Upgrade to its Software Suite for Beacon® and Lightning™ Platforms

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI) a leader in digital cell biology, today released an upgrade to its Software Suite including enhancements to Cell Analysis Suite (CAS™), Image Analyzer, and Assay Analyzer software for the Berkeley Lights Beacon and Lightning Systems. Existing and new features will deliver easier insights, faster throughput operations for antibody discovery, cell line development and cell therapy workflows.



“Our new software releases are already helping upgraded Berkeley Lights Platform customers make advanced discoveries, rapidly and efficiently,” said Mimi Healy, Ph.D., chief product officer of Berkeley Lights. “Developed in response to ‘voice of the customer’ initiatives and feedback from our dedicated field service teams, the upgrade focuses on three key features to enhance the scientific process—including the ability to conserve more precious samples with quicker loading time, faster results with more automation and intuitiveness, and refined analysis for easier data management and visualization.”

More about Berkeley Lights software

The BLI Software Suite guides users through each step of the process including instrument setup, data analysis and cell selection for export. Customers can run their workflows and analyze their results faster than before through these upgraded features:

Precious sample recovery and re-import (available for small volume import with well import lid)

Enhanced montage data viewing for easier and faster hit and assay scoring

New trellis plot functionality in Image Analyzer for more in-depth analysis

Increased functionality through new customizable workflow operations

Refined image quality during unload for better accuracy

Easier cleaning for more robust systems

Greater reporting ease through use of film strips from timelapse images

Improved timeline interface in Assay Analyzer for easier data management and visualization

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon® and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

