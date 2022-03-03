One Step Vending Corp. (KOSK), Announces Updates on its Vending Machines and Potential Cannabis Product Options

Harrison, NY., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC: KOSK) (“KOSK” or “the Company”), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announces updates on its ten vending machines shared late last year after entering into a joint venture letter of intent with Foundation Farms 2021, Corp..



After being delivered to Las Vegas, customized and ready to install, the Company experienced delays on several of the planned installations due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant surge during the end of the year 2021 and continued through the start of 2022. Now, with Covid-19 consistently decreasing, the Company is currently in communication with the clients in control of the original installation locations. In addition, new potential locations with some product placement changes are being discussed. Originally intended to offer CBD products, the Company is now exploring the option to also offer cannabis products.

Ronald Minsky, KOSK’s president, recently commented, “Covid may have delayed and potentially altered our original plans with our vending machines but it has presented us a greater opportunity.”

Management feels that to best utilize the machines and yield optimal revenue, all options must be explored prior to final installation. The company will continue to share updates regarding any and all progress made in the new direction of our vending machines including how we plan to move forward with Foundation Farms 2021, Corp., currently in discussions under our signed LOI.

About One Step Vending Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financials, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

