Verusen Appoints John Head Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Success, Further Boosting Company Momentum After $25 Million Funding

ATLANTA, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global supply chain innovator that provides the simplest way to manage materials for global supply chains, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of John Head as Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Success. Reporting directly to Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO, John will lead direct sales, customer success, and global channel partnerships.



John Head joins Verusen from Honeywell Connected Buildings, where he most recently led sales and GTM for the Americas. He has extensive experience in the AI/ML space selling cloud software to Fortune 1000 companies and scaling sales teams. His appointment continues the growth momentum at Verusen, following the company’s recent $25 million Series B funding . The Company now has over 60 employees and has plans to continue its hypergrowth in 2022.

“The team is excited to bring John on board to expand our global sales, channel, and customer success for Verusen,” said Paul Noble, Verusen Founder, and CEO. “Our customers, partners, and investors are excited about the optimization and risk mitigation outcomes we deliver – both in time and costs – that accelerate trust in capabilities when it comes to building adaptable and resilient supply networks. Having a sales pro who understands the AI/ML selling space is a big win for us, and we look forward to John’s contributions moving forward.”

Verusen achieved 10x growth in the past year by bringing its unique vision to the supply chain industry. Its AI-driven software helps customers make better decisions by capturing supply chain knowledge from system data and human expertise. As a result, clients realize savings within the first 90 days of implementation with minimal effort by their IT and supply chain resources. As a result, Verusen delivers on average 15-20% working capital savings to its Fortune 500 customers, reducing risk and optimizing the materials they use to run their manufacturing operations and build their products.

“I truly value the opportunity of taking on this role at such a critical time for the supply chain industry,” said John Head, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Success. “Verusen’s innovative platform is a global game-changer, and the company is making a real difference in the lives of Operations, Procurement and Finance functions. It is more important than ever to know how to manage inventory and finances to deliver on customer expectations while being fiscally responsible. Verusen is solving these pressing problems for its clients, and their passion, as well as their technological thought leadership, is ground-breaking. I am looking forward to sharing my experience as we continue to drive Verusen’s growth in both the Indirect MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) and Direct Materials space.”

Verusen is an award-winning technology company and employer. The company was named a leader in four distinct categories by Powderkeg , a digital community, and job-matching platform: Top Tech Companies , Best Tech Companies to Work For , Best Remote Companies To Work For , and Companies with the Best Work-Life Balance .

For more information about career opportunities at Verusen, please visit here .

About Verusen

Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on digitalizing the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain resiliency in the supply chain and improve their resiliency bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digitalized transformation and support related Supply Chain and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

