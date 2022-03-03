Reunion Gold Appoints Pierre Chenard to Its Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Chenard to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Chenard has held progressive roles in both the corporate development and legal areas over the past 35 years. Since February 2021, Mr. Chenard has been Executive Chairman of Allied Gold Corp, a privately-owned gold mining company. From April 2019 to February 2021, he was Executive VP, Corporate Development & Strategy at AngloGold Ashanti. Prior to that, Mr. Chenard spent 12 years with Rio Tinto Aluminum including 8 years as Vice President, Business Development and General Counsel, Aluminium and 8 years as Vice President and General Counsel at Alcan Inc. From 1988 to 2000, Mr. Chenard was Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Cambior Inc., a Canadian mining company who had mining operations in various countries including Guyana and Suriname. Mr. Chenard earned Civil and Common Law degrees from McGill University and has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 1984.

David Fennell, Chair of the Board of Directors stated: “We are very pleased to have Pierre join our Board. He brings impressive experience acquired in the global resource sector including in countries in which Reunion operates. His experience and knowledge will be a strong complement to our Board.”

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 16,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.26 were granted to directors, officers, employees and key consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years and are vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization on the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike length and to a depth of 220 meters. A 15,000-meter phase 4 drill program is currently underway with a target of releasing a maiden resource in the second half of 2022. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Carlos H. Bertoni, Interim CEO, or

Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com