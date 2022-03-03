WISeKey Unveils First Secure NFT from Space Featuring Brooke Shields Photography

WISe.Art NFT and Casper Blockchain Protect and Ensure Lifetime of Authenticity

Mobile World Congress, Barcelona and New York – March 3, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, unveiled today at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022), an industry first NFT (non–fungible token) from space featuring authenticated photography in cooperation with Brooke Shields, actor, model, entrepreneur and author.

The secure WISe.Art NFT, powered by Casper blockchain, ensures the integrity of the NFT is protected. The minted NFT of an original photograph from Brooke Shield’s personal collection, was sent by a WISeSat space satellite in orbit, following the successful launch and orbit deployment of several WISeSats on the SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission earlier this year.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, noted, “The launch of this new NFT from space marks a huge milestone for the NFT industry. The iconic photograph of legendary Brooke Shields will forever be secure in space, minted as an NFT to ensure the authenticity and legacy of the original work. WISeKey’s NFT technology ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to the physical object can be created by providing a proof of ownership, provenance and relevant contracts describing future use and monetization streams remain forever and immutably verifiable on the blockchain. WISe.ART Marketplace platform, powered and secured by WISeKey’s own security technology, binds irrevocably physical objects to their digital assets in a safe end-to-end process, and includes permanent secured storage of the NFTs."

Brooke Shields has partnered with MAKE International, a blockchain technology services company, to develop her NFT project, scheduled to drop later this year.

“Protecting the integrity of my brand and life’s work has always been a priority for me. With the blockchain solution from WISeKey, Casper Network and MAKE International, I now have a sophisticated way of securing and authenticating this important and personal series of photographs,” said Shields.

Through the WISeSat constellation WISeKey will enable the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through secure telecommunication means. The space based NFT ecosystem assures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation. This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars and trucks and smart homes. The possibilities are endless. For more information visit WISeSat.Space.

The Casper blockchain is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper and CasperLabs are working to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology and to meet the evolving needs for the authentication and security of NFTs.

MWC 2022 event which took place from February 28 until March 3 in Barcelona, marks a momentous annual milestone for the latest and greatest in mobile technology and innovation globally.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About Casper Network

Casper lets organizations of all kinds realize the power and potential of blockchain technology. The Casper protocol powers the first fully decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain network. Casper allows businesses and developers to create new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset, without compromising on performance or security. Learn more at www.casper.network.

About MAKE International, Inc.

MAKE International is a globally-focused blockchain technology services company that helps its clients by designing and building the world’s most impactful blockchain applications and services to connect people and businesses. Through its extensive experience, MAKE International is uniquely positioned to create revenue, save costs and improve business processes for SMBs, large enterprises and government entities alike. For more information, visit www.makeinternational.io

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd



Company Contact: Carlos Moreira



Chairman & CEO



Tel: +41 22 594 3000



info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)



Contact: Lena Cati



The Equity Group Inc.



Tel: +1 212 836-9611



lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.