LendingUSA™ Introduces FastScreen™ Customer Prescreen Tool for the Funeral Home Industry in Partnership with TransUnion.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-need fintech company, introduces a new tool, FastScreen, to funeral home merchants nationwide that allows them to quickly determine whether a family is likely to be approved for a loan to help cover the cost of funeral services for loved ones. Using only a soft credit inquiry, one of the main advantages of FastScreen is that it can quickly and seamlessly run behind the scenes with limited information, meaning funeral directors can confidently walk into the cost conversation knowing whether financing will be an option through LendingUSA.

"Conversations about money are almost always uncomfortable, and no one wants to be the bearer of unnecessary bad news when a loan application is declined, in particular within the funeral industry," says David Rueda, Executive Vice President at LendingUSA. "FastScreen empowers merchants with information that allows them to selectively offer financing to customers who are more likely to be approved."

To complete a FastScreen, the funeral merchant simply inputs the customer's name and address, and within seconds a prescreen decision will pop up. If the customer qualifies, the funeral home can share the good news with the family. If the customer does not meet underwriting requirements, the funeral merchant can focus on other payment methods.

"Our new customer prescreen tool truly delivers a seamless experience to both merchants and customers," says Rueda. "We look forward to continuing to advance our products for the funeral industry and beyond."

FastScreen utilizes TransUnion's Instant Prescreen solution, which combines tailored customer attributes and instant decisioning to enable lenders to extend a firm offer of credit to the right consumer.

"This partnership is an example of how our solutions can enable lenders to meet very specific use cases across a variety of industries," said Liz Pagel, senior vice president and consumer lending business leader at TransUnion. "By integrating credit data with instant decisioning, qualifying consumers can benefit from the streamlined application process and are presented with relevant financing offers in real-time."

FastScreen is available to all funeral home merchants nationwide through the LendingUSA portal. To learn more about this tool, click here.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants across various industries a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed nearly $10 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best lending experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale financing solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by its lending partners.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

