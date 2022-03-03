Cognitus EMEA and Cognitus US Announce a New Regional Office in Copenhagen, Denmark

DALLAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus EMEA and Cognitus US are proud to announce a new regional office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The new location brings the Cognitus brand to the Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden and Norway (as a start), as part of a signed partnership with Kjell Norstein and Dennis Onstenk.

Cognitus' SAP solution portfolio is uniquely positioned to help Scandinavian organizations transition to SAP S/4HANA. With intelligent automation to maximize efficiency and reduce uncertainty in those transitions, Cognitus' conversion factory approach makes S/4HANA transformation predictable and scalable.

Cognitus also offers an in-house AMS with global, 24/7 reach, as an optional follow-up - after transition projects are closed and handed over to operations.

Additionally, Cognitus develops industry-specific SAP packages for Professional Services, A&D, Life Sciences, and others.

The new partners bring a wealth of experience in SAP consulting and innovative market approaches as a solid foundation for success with the global Cognitus network.

To learn more, please contact Cognitus Nordics on nordics@cognitus.com or + 45 7 8744555 or see cognitus.com/nordics for more information.

About Cognitus

Cognitus Consulting is an SAP Gold Partner that implements, deploys, sells and supports SAP solutions, in addition to building apps in the SAP ecosystem, through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. It is a world leader in the S/4HANA Movement with its Gallop portfolio focusing on S/4HANA assessments, factory delivered migrations, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

For more information, connect with us at: sales@cognitusconsulting.com

Related Images











Image 1: Cognitus Nordics





Cognitus EMEA and Cognitus US are proud to announce a new regional office in Copenhagen, Denmark.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment