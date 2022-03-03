Sprout Social to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

CHICAGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor events: The Keybanc Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday March 9th at 1:30pm CT, The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 10th at 3:50pm CT and the Barclays Second Annual Spring Virtual Software Tour on Tuesday, March 15th at Noon CT.



A live webcast of presentations, where available, will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentations, where available, an archived replay will be made available at the same location.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce, and advocacy solutions to more than 31,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

