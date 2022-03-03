ePharmacy Market projected to reach USD 329.83 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study done by FMI, the ePharmacy market is expected to reach US$ 329.83 billion by 2032, up from US$ 69.8 billion in 2021, expanding at a high CAGR of 16.4%. This study explains how the ePharmacy market is directly proportional to the increasing penetration of internet-based pharmacy in the world market coupled with rising awareness of epharmacy amongst the common masses.

Attributes Details ePharmacy Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 16.5% ePharmacy Market (2026) US$ 177.7 Bn ePharmacy Market Attraction Rising internet penetration, improved digitization of healthcare services, and an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers are the primary factors driving ePharmacy market growth.

Easy purchasing, availability of a range of medications and quality medical services on the internet is holding up the customer preferences and shifting them to e pharmacy platforms.

A large number of smartphone sales and spreading awareness about the concept of epharmacy. The rising geriatric population base that suffers from chronic diseases and staying in remote areas increases sales through ePharmacy. This also affects the e-pharmacy market in India as sales of smartphones are increasing here as well.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14334

Lucrative offers, high discounts, and easy accessibility help end users navigate and order medicines easily, part of the ePharmacy business model. This drives the global market and increases sales through epharmacy.

With the increasing accessibility of e-commerce and the online industry, the availability of medicines is also rising as multiple vendors (B2C and B2C) are getting a space online. This provides these vendors with a better space to sell their products.

“The major challenge with ePharmacy market is rising number of illegal vendors online that decrease the credibility of online sources. Also, risks associated with counterfeit drugs are downgrading the marketing. To prevent these illegal vendors, e pharmacy regulations are there in every country.”

Key Takeaway

The government initiatives and e pharmacy regulations support and control digital technology to improve the space and its functionality. Several industry players get benefitted from the government awareness programs.

North America dominates the market as it holds more than 35% of the global epharmacy market. The factor behind the excessive growth is the extreme internet penetration amongst the American population.

epharmacy businesses design their product profile and marketing campaign with the prescription portal attached to it that makes customers interact with the website easily and upload the prescription without a hitch.

63% of the world’s population is on the internet and interacts with eCommerce websites daily which directly proliferates the market growth.

The global epharmacy market is segmented by product type that is further segmented into OTC products and prescription medicines.

The biggest segment by the product type category is OTC products. These products are in high demand because of the easy access and low hassle processes.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14334

Competitive Landscape

The Walgreen Company dominates the global ePharmacy market, Express Scripts Holding, CVS Health, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Wal-Mart Stores, OptumRx, PharmEasy, 1mg and Netmeds. These companies are adopting new digital channels and processes to increase their stronghold in the ePharmacy market.

In 2021, PharmEasy initiated the takeover of MedLife to expand the deliverables and stronghold in India.

Lately, Express scripts have launched a new program named Express Scripts Parachute Rx that offer price discounts on multiple products.

Comparative View of Adjacent ePharmacy Market

Attributes ePharmacy Market Digital Health Market Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 16.5% 15% 29% Market Value (2026) US$ 177.7 Bn US$ 223.21 Bn US$ 187.60 Bn Growth Factor The effectiveness of ePharmacies in delivering low-cost medical products, combined with growing e-commerce penetration, is driving the growth of the global ePharmacy Market. The growing need for remote patient monitoring services, as well as widespread implementation of digital health technologies, are the major factors driving digital health market expansion. The improvements in healthcare information technology (healthcare IT) have resulted in considerable changes in the healthcare sector. Opportunity Doctors are now preferring e-prescriptions in order to provide patients with simple access to medicine through the use of e-prescriptions. Countries like as the United Kingdom are investing greater effort towards e-prescription adoption. Chronic or long-term diseases place a significant financial burden on hospitals and clinics, which is projected to fuel demand for tele-healthcare services for remote monitoring and physician consultation of LTC patients. Rising development tactics followed by leading market participants are expected to offer new growth opportunities and give lucrative opportunities in the near future. Key Trends Various companies are also springing up all over the world as a result of the introduction of new information technologies and algorithms that provide a better consumer experience and satisfaction. A rapid increase in preventive healthcare, along with increased investment for various mHealth firms, is boosting digital healthcare market expansion even further. Due to the usage of telemedicine, real-time data exchange and effective communication are transforming the face of the healthcare industry by enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare sector in patient care.

Buy Now Report Here - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14334

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Market: The coronary artery bypass graft market size was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2020 and is expected grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Nerve Monitoring Devices Market: The nerve monitoring devices market is likely to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2026.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 12.2 Bn by 2028.

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: With the increase in patient population suffering from refractive errors and an increased awareness in the treatment options, the global market for refractive surgery devices is expected to witness and healthy growth in the forecast years (2015-2025)

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market: The biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

Disposable Medical Sensors Market: The disposable medical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 9.4 billion in 2026.

Surgical Navigation System Market: The surgical navigation system market is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, up from US$ 940 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2030.

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market: During the forecast period, the artificial pancreas device system market is expected to advance at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 18.2%.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: The therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026.

Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market: The pharmaceuticals excipients market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2026.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epharmacy-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/epharmacy-market