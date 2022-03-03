Arkadium’s Arena Sees Record Growth

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadium , the leading creator of classic games for grown-ups, today announced growth stats from 2021. Arkadium has quickly become the #1 online game destination and community designed for players 35 and up, a demographic that represents 41% of all game players.



Arkadium Arena, Arkadium’s online gaming network, saw an 18% YoY increase in users, a 23% YoY growth in daily active users (DAU), and now reaches over one million players every day. From January 2019 to December 2021, Arkadium’s network grew by 164%, to over 15 million monthly players.

“Every day we get emails from our players telling us how much our games are enriching their lives,” said Jessica Rovello, CEO and Co-founder of Arkadium. “The adults we’re catering to are using our games to stay connected, keep their brains active, and to relieve stress. Being able to deliver that kind of positive impact to such a massive group of people is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

This momentum is continuing into 2022, with Arkadium starting the new year by hiring famed game-creator Stan Newman as its first-ever Chief Brain Games Mastermind in January. Additionally, Arkadium has a host of new games it will be releasing this year, including Press Your Luck Slots.

In addition to user growth, Arkadium has secured new partnerships with top publishers, including AT&T, INSP, Trivia Today, Toronto Star, Ask.com, and ITV.

Joining the Arkadium team as VP of Marketing is Kim Shay . Kim was previously at Jump Ramp Games Group at MobilityWare as Head of Marketing. She brings vast experience in the gaming industry to her new role where she will be responsible for increasing awareness of Arkadium’s brands.

For more information, please visit: arkadium.com .