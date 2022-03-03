LabFinder Expands Corporate Footprint, Opens New Office in Atlanta

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LabFinder, the digital platform that empowers consumers to find labs, imaging centers, schedule diagnostic tests, and view and store test results, announced the expansion of a new corporate office in Atlanta, Georgia.

Headquartered in New York City, LabFinder is on a mission to empower consumers to take control of their health, connecting them with the best in-network and self-pay labs and imaging centers to schedule diagnostic tests and deliver their personalized results on one convenient platform. LabFinder advocates for preventative testing and works hard to prevent surprise medical bills. Located in historic Roswell, the new office includes sales and regional operations departments with plans to hire upwards of 20 new employees over the next year.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Robert Segal M.D. believes the expansion will allow LabFinder to meet the growing demand in the Southeast US market. "By expanding our office and team, LabFinder can continue to help even more healthcare consumers answer questions and take action for their own health journeys."

Chief Strategy Officer, Founding Member, General Manager Morgan Beidel, called Georgia a "natural choice" for LabFinder's growth. "We selected this as our second headquarters not only because of the proximity to major health systems and Atlanta's growing start-up and health technology community but I am also a Georgia native through and through," Beidel said, who graduated from Cornell University with her Master's in Health Administration and has grown the company to over 36 million diagnostic tests completed on the platform.

In 2021, LabFinder saw 150+% growth with a 160% increase in users, the addition of over 1,000 new locations, and now services all radiology and laboratory tests including COVID-19 testing. Launched in 2016, LabFinder works with more than 3,000 diagnostic centers including health systems, laboratories and imaging centers, including LabCorp, RadNet, LabQ, Paradigm Laboratories, Lenco Diagnostics, NYU, and Northwell Health to name a few, to provide over 36 million diagnostic test results to more than 6.5 million healthcare consumers nationwide.

LabFinder is the digital platform that seamlessly integrates end-to-end communication between healthcare consumers, doctors, labs and imaging centers to schedule, view and store diagnostic test results. Founded by cardiologist Dr. Robert Segal and tech expert Chris Cecora in 2016, LabFinder's mission is to empower healthcare consumers to take control of their health. LabFinder connects patients with qualified doctors and diagnostic test centers, provides free and secure 24/7 access to test results on an easy-to-use platform, and helps them avoid surprise medical bills by securing in-network care. To date, LabFinder has facilitated over 36 million diagnostic tests to over 6.5 million healthcare consumers around the country, helping millions live healthier lives. For more information or to schedule a test, please visit www.labfinder.com.

