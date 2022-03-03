Introducing the First Ever Data Leader Summit, Presented by Satori; Experts in Data Engineering, Architecture, Security and Compliance Gather to Discuss Pressing Data Issues and Modern Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , creator of the first DataSecOps platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, today announced that registration for its inaugural Data Leader Summit is now open. The Data Leader Summit, taking place April 21-22, 2022, is focused on accelerating data-driven innovation and growth while ensuring security, privacy and compliance. The event is presented by Satori in partnership with Data Science Connect, a community of over 20,000 data, analytics, security and compliance professionals from hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies across North America.



The Data Leader Summit is a first-of-its-kind conference specifically for data engineers, architects, scientists, security and compliance professionals at high-growth companies. This year’s theme is “Engineering for Hyper-Growth in the Era of Data Security and Privacy.” The event includes both virtual and in-person sessions in San Jose, California that will focus on:

Data privacy considerations and challenges for industries experiencing rapid data growth

How hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies are maximizing data-driven innovation while managing rapidly evolving privacy and security requirements

Free hands-on workshops focused on data engineering and security best practices for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, PostgreSQL and other leading cloud data warehouses



“Data continues to expand in volume and is moving to the cloud at a rapid pace, as evidenced by massive growth in cloud data stores such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift and leading cloud providers including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Data in the cloud improves collaboration among data engineers, architects, analysts and data scientists driving innovation and growth. As sensitive personal, health and financial data moves to the cloud, the risk of data breach and exposure grows. Consumer data privacy laws and regulations expand every year with massive fines and reputation impact for non-compliance,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and Co-founder of Satori. “The Data Leader Summit will address these challenges head on, offering guidance, tools and hands-on learning and networking opportunities. Join us to learn from fellow data engineers, architects, security and compliance professionals on how to drive data-driven innovation and growth while ensuring security and compliance.”

The speaker lineup includes experts and thought leaders in data and security from hyper growth startups and global leaders including Amazon, Snowflake, New Relic, Kandji, Regions Bank, One Vet, and many more. New speakers will continue to be announced on a rolling basis every two weeks through early April.

The event attracts the industry’s top talent in data engineering, data architecture, security, privacy and compliance. Attendees will hear from CIOs, CISOs, CDOs, data architects and engineers during executive roundtables and hands-on workshops as they collaboratively discuss how to enable hyper-growth with innovative data strategies. To learn more about the summit, see the agenda or register to attend, visit https://satoricyber.com/dataleadersummit/.

About Satori

Satori is the developer of the first DataSecOps platform — a universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners and YL Ventures. Secure access to sensitive PII, health and financial data in minutes with Satori. Start the free test drive at satoricyber.com .

