reAlpha acquires several ready to rent homes in the greater Orlando area, making an investment in short-term rental communities

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company with a goal to empower everyone with the ability to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, is proud to announce the acquisition of several single family homes in Kissimmee, Florida, in zoned short-term rental communities. The purchase of these homes expands reAlpha's portfolio and the investment opportunities available to future reAlpha syndicate members, further illustrating the company’s rapid growth.

The company plans to make the homes purchased in Kissimmee reAlpha featured rental properties.

“We are looking to set the standard for what investors and future reAlpha members can expect in terms of the quality of our homes,” said Mike Logozzo, CFO/COO of ReAlpha. “We are pivoting to more rent-ready homes in order to scale faster and meet the demand for these types of investment opportunities. We have been able to purchase these homes with the capital from our Regulation A+ funding round , and we plan to continue to use those funds to scale the portfolio. These initial featured properties are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Homes built in short-term rental communities offer unique opportunities for investors and community members alike. Since there are no full-time residents, investors can receive tax benefits and amenities one would expect from a vacation resort, such as hotel-style workout facilities, pools and bars.

“We are excited to test out some properties in these zoned communities. We are seeing more and more that short-term rental guests desire a consistent experience. They don’t want to compromise the benefits and comforts of traditional hospitality, and these communities offer the best of both worlds,” said Christie Currie, CMO at reAlpha.

reAlpha’s investment also stands to benefit the overall Kissimmee community. We plan to partner with the local Orlando community to offer guests special perks like yoga classes, local restaurant discounts, artist features and more in order to create a truly remarkable experience for guests, while also putting money back into the local economy.

Interested investors can learn more about potential investment opportunities at invest.reAlpha.com , and renters will soon be able to rent them on Airbnb.

About reAlpha

reAlpha is building a digital real estate investing platform that enables its members to simplify wealth creation opportunities through investments in vacation homes while striving to deliver exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. reAlpha’s business plan contemplates eventually allowing investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing opportunities for short-term passive income generation via Airbnb, as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio.



Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “intend,” “believe,” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, our business plan, our market opportunities and beliefs and objectives for future operations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion & Analysis” sections of our offering statement on Form 1-A. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Christie Currie

christie@realpha.com

(614) 203-3723

reAlpha Tech Corp

6640 Riverside Dr., Suite 200

Dublin, OH 43017

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

###

Attachments