TaskUs to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco. CEO Bryce Maddock will participate in a fireside chat session on March 9, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. PT.



Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time of management presentation: 1:15 PT.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 40,100 employees across twenty-three locations in 10 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

