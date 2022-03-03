Jimmie Allen Enters the Metaverse With First Ever NFT

DALLAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanpage LLC, proprietor of the polygon Fanpage NFT platform, is working with GRAMMY Award-nominee, CMA & ACM Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen to bring one of the most iconic moments from his career to the metaverse with the "Jimmie In The Rain" NFT.

On Aug. 7, 2021, Jimmie Allen performed at the inaugural Bettie James Fest, which he created in honor of his late grandmother, late father, and his deep love for his hometown Milton, Delaware, which continues to support his rapid rise to stardom. The night ended with a headline performance from Jimmie, who performed in the pouring rain. This first-ever NFT is an opportunity to own this rare moment in time, and in appreciation of his fans, Jimmie is giving the NFT away for free to 5,000 of his fans, with the promo code "jadrop".

The Fanpage team was commissioned to bring this iconic moment to life and mint the NFT on the polygon blockchain, a climate sustainable blockchain which is over 99.9% more carbon-efficient than Ethereum. "Working with Jimmie's team on this project was an amazing experience, but the real honor was the opportunity to bring his first-ever NFT to life," said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage CEO. "In the history of time, there will only be one, first-ever Jimmie Allen NFT."

Four variations of the NFT have been created with varying levels of exclusivity. A 1 of 1 Gold edition has been minted which will be auctioned, a Silver edition with only 10 available, a Bronze edition with 100 available and an Open edition which Jimmie is giving away to the first 5,000 fans who visit the drop page and use the promo code "jadrop". "It was important for us to not get out ahead of ourselves on this project," said Scott Berman, Fanpage Chief Creative Officer. "We only wanted to enhance the photograph and bring it back to life, because the true art was the moment itself."

The NFT drop is now live. To learn more and see if you are one of the first 5,000 people to redeem this amazing free NFT, which is sure to be a coveted and valuable piece of Digital Memorabilia, visit jimmieallen.fanpage.com.

About Jimmie Allen:

Jimmie Allen is a GRAMMY, ACM and NAACP Image Award nominee and multi-platinum recording artist. He has recently been included in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's upcoming American Currents: State of the Music exhibit and is currently on the road with his first-ever solo headline tour. Allen is the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM Male Artist of the Year. Jimmie's new single "Down Home" will be released March 8, 2022. To learn more, visit jimmieallenmusic.com.

About Fanpage:

Fanpage is a boutique NFT platform for Music Artists, Athletes, Brands and Influencers, with a mission to bring NFTs to the masses. The company works hand-in-hand with Creators from design and creation to pricing, inventory and roll-out strategy. Fanpage then provides its Creators with the tools to sell their NFTs directly to their fans using a simple credit card transaction, while also catering to NFT enthusiasts by allowing Fanpage NFTs to be transferred and resold on third-party marketplaces. To learn more, contact Fanpage at info@fanpage.com or visit fanpage.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Jimmie Allen NFT





Jimmie Allen NFT









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment