Glatfelter Products Nominated for IDEA®22 Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, has been nominated as a finalist for two IDEA®22 awards – the IDEA® Nonwoven Product Achievement Award for its Sontara® Silk facial sheet masks and the IDEA® Sustainability Advancement Award for its partnership with Blue Ocean Closure (BOC) and ALPLA for sustainable, fiber-based screw caps. These prestigious awards are given to companies that demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainable product offerings, and outstanding contributions to the nonwovens market.



Sontara ® Silk Facial Sheet Masks

Sontara® Silk perfectly fits facial contours, is luxurious on the skin, and has minimal impact on the environment. When infused with lotion, these masks have enhanced elasticity, conform closely to the skin, and have excellent adhesion. Sontara® Silk has superior translucency and ensures even penetration of active ingredients on the skin. Sontara® Silk fabric is manufactured with premium fibers derived from natural raw material. These sustainable materials allow the masks to be biodegradable and compostable.

Blue Ocean Closure’s Fiber-based Screw Caps

Blue Ocean Closures partnered with Glatfelter and ALPLA to accelerate and produce sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. By doing so, they have optimized the use of renewable and recyclable wood fibers and airlaid materials by creating paper-based screw caps that are durable, strong, and water-resistant.

The winners of these awards will be determined based on an online voting system created by the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) and announced live at the IDEA®22 show on March 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Drive ballroom at The Miami Beach Convention Center.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1.4 billion with over 3,300 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

