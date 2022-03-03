The Apache Software Foundation Welcomes VMware as its Newest Platinum Sponsor

Wilmington, DE, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, DE —3 March 2022— The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF) today welcomed VMware® as its latest sponsor at the Platinum level.



"We are happy to welcome VMware as a Platinum Sponsor," said Bob Paulin, ASF Vice President Fundraising. "Sponsoring the ASF provides essential funds and services that enable us to support more than 300 Apache Projects and their communities on a day-to-day basis. We are grateful for VMware's generosity as it helps us further our mission of providing software for the public good."

"Some of the most important open source projects are ASF projects. VMware customers build and deploy a wide range of products built using the Apache HTTP Server, Tomcat, and Geode, among others," said Dawn Foster, Director of Open Source Community Strategy at VMware. "We are delighted to support the ASF with our sponsorship in addition to the contributions our team members have been making to projects like Apache Geode. It is important to support neutral foundations, like the ASF, that create a level playing field for open source projects where we can all collaborate together as equals."

VMware joins the following organizations:

ASF Sponsors

Platinum level —Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Tencent Cloud, and Yahoo!;

Gold level —Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Cloudera, Confluent, IBM, Indeed, Union Investment, and Workday;

Silver level —Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Capital One, Comcast, Didi Chuxing, Red Hat, Replicated, Talend, and Target;

Bronze level —Bestecasinobonussen.nl, Cafe24, Cerner, Crafter CMS, Curity, Goread.io Followers, GridGain, HotWax Systems, LeoVegas Indian Online Casino, Miro-Kredit AG, Paf, PureVPN, RX-M, RenaissanceRe, Sentry, Software Guru DevRel, Technology Innovation Institute, The Blog Starter, Twitter, and Writers Per Hour.



Targeted Sponsors

Platinum level —Amazon Web Services, CloudBees, DLA Piper, Fastly, GitHub, JetBrains, JFrog, Leaseweb, Microsoft, OSU Open Source Labs, Sonatype, and Yahoo!;

Gold level —Atlassian, Datadog, DinoSource, Docker, and PhoenixNAP;

Silver level —Hotwax Systems, Instaclustr, Rackspace, Xiaomi;

Bronze level —Education Networks of America, Friend of Apache Cordova, Google, Hopsie, No-IP, PagerDuty, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation, Sonic.net, SURFnet, and Virtru.



For more information on becoming a Sponsor of the ASF, please see http://apache.org/foundation/sponsorship.html

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $22B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 820+ individual Members and 200 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 8,400+ Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors that include Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Confluent, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Replicated, Talend, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, VMware, Workday, and Yahoo!. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache" and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

# # #