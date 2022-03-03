EnWave Sells Second 10kW REV™ Machine to Nomad Nutrition to Double Production Capacity for Ready-to-Eat Meals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has received a second purchase order for a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machine from Nomad Nutrition Ltd. (“Nomad”) to double Nomad’s commercial production capacity for Ready-to-Eat adventure meals. Nomad previously signed a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement with EnWave in 2018, and this second purchase order is a result of Nomad’s growth in sales and product distribution. Nomad’s lineup of healthy Ready-to-Eat meals are distributed in select retailers in Canada and the US, including Atmosphere, IGA, MEC, REI and Sport Chek.



Nomad uses EnWave’s proprietary drying technology to produce a variety of Ready-to-Eat meals for the avid adventurer. Nomad promotes a healthy, organic lifestyle with its meals targeting backpackers, hikers, climbers, hunters, and anyone on the go or venturing on overnight excursions. The meals are optimized with the right ratios of healthy fats, lean protein, and complex carbs. EnWave’s patented REV technology allows for the rapid removal of water from the highly nutritious recipes, leaving more nutrients, flavour and a better texture in the product when it is rehydrated before consumption. Ready-to-Eat meals continue to gain in popularity due to changing on-the-go lifestyles.

About Nomad Nutrition

Born in the mountain ranges of British Columbia, Canada, Nomad Nutrition is the culmination of a lifelong pursuit of wild places and good food. Nomad Nutrition is a food manufacturer of healthy, organic, non-GMO, and ready-to-eat meals dedicated to athletes and modern wanderers. All Nomad Nutrition meals are made with REV technology to make delicious and energy-packed food without compromising on the food's nutritional value. Nomad Nutrition meals are manufactured locally in Burnaby, Canada in a gluten-free, meat-free, and nut-free facility. For more information about Nomad Nutrition, visit nomadnutrition.co/.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.



With more than forty-five royalty-generating partners spanning twenty countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

In addition, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell REV-dried snack products within North America, including the popular Moon Cheese® brand, and serve as a co-manufacturer for third parties.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food and cannabis producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits:

Food and ingredients companies can produce exciting new products, reach optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.





Cannabis producers can dry four to six times faster, retain 20% more terpenes and 25% more cannabinoids, and achieve at least a 3-log reduction in crop-destroying microbes.



Learn more at EnWave.net.

