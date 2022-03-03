Corvee Releases Tax Advisory Services Scale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving tax and accounting firms, today announces the company is launching Tax Advisory Services (TAS) Scale to offer tools and coaching to help firms generate more tax advisory services revenue while growing firm profit.



TAS Scale provides proven methodology, guidance and content solutions to help firms shift from a compliance-driven business to a tax advisory service business. This is a personalized program that gives firms a dedicated client success manager that will help with everything from strategy and marketing to sales and operations.

With TAS Scale, clients get:

Tax Pricing Optimization – optimized pricing based on client value for firm profitability.

Turnkey TAS Marketing – marketing strategies proven to drive appointments such as newsletters, social media advertising and more.

TAS Hiring Expertise – tools to retain an expert tax advisory staff to help scale the business.

Personal Guidance – one-on-one coaching sessions with a dedicated success coach.

Tax Planning Software – software to analyze client tax scenarios, recommend tax-saving strategies and export and sell tax plans.

Exclusive TAS Resources – videos, templates and presentations to close business and implement tax advisory services.

Community Support – the ability to be part of and learn from a community of successful tax professionals.

TAS Events – access to workshops and live events to stay up to date on emerging trends and tax advisory services know-how.

“We understand the importance of being able to engage your clients with tax advisory services to help them save money on taxes,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee. “With TAS Scale, clients in our program work with a dedicated client success manager to optimize all aspects of their firm strategy. As a result, those participating have experienced faster growth than industry averages.”

For more information on TAS Scale, visit corvee.com/tas-scale.

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms with the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their firm. The company’s flagship product, Corvee Tax Planning software, quickly and efficiently provides firms a sophisticated but simple tool to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and streamline client collaboration. Connect with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

