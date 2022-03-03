CleanSpark Announces February 2022 Bitcoin Production

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today released its unaudited bitcoin production and operations update for the calendar year-to-date ending February 28, 2022.

Bitcoin Production & Operations Update (unaudited)

February monthly production: 276

Calendar year-to-date production ending February 28: 581

Total BTC holdings as of February 28: 494

Total BTC converted for operations and growth in February: 253

Currently deployed fleet of over 22,000 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 2.2 EH/s

The Company fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 253 bitcoins in February 2022 at an average of approximately $39,740 per BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of approximately $10.1 million, most of which was used for growth capital expenditures at the company’s Norcross facility. February daily BTC production reached a high of 10.15.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

