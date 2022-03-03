Buyerlink Secures a $63 Million Credit Facility Led by JPMorgan Chase

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing, today announced the securement of a $63 million credit facility led by JPMorgan Chase. A One Planet Group company, Buyerlink is actively seeking targeted acquisition opportunities, specifically those in the cost-per-lead, cost-per-click, and cost-per-call performance-based marketing space. The money secured from the credit facility will be used as capital for future M&A opportunities.

“This will allow us to continue to augment our organic growth with targeted acquisitions,” said Buyerlink Founder and CEO Payam Zamani. “We are extremely grateful to everyone at JPMorgan Chase and Cadence Bank who helped make this possible.”

In 2021, Buyerlink acquired RingPartner, a leader in the pay-per-call space, and FiveStrata, a fast-growing ad tech company focused on cost-per-lead marketing solutions for the solar industry. Buyerlink's patented technology allows its platform to conduct millions of auctions every month, striving to connect consumers to perfectly matched service providers. Vertical and geography agnostic, Buyerlink currently serves the automotive, real estate, home services, solar, home warranty, legal, and insurance industries.

“We are thrilled to kick off our relationship with Buyerlink at this exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Robert Hurley, Northern California Region Manager for Middle Market Banking at JPMorgan Chase. “With a long history of helping companies through every stage of growth, we look forward to working with their team and supporting Buyerlink’s strategic expansion.”

Both FiveStrata and RingPartner were acquired not only because they complement and expand on Buyerlink’s capabilities, but for their cultures of intentionality, dedication to community service, and being sources for social good in the world. A primary test for any company to be considered as an acquisition target will continue to be its culture and its alignment with One Planet Group’s ethos of ‘Innovation x Intention,’ to foster a powerful combination of business success and positive social impact.

Buyerlink is a global company with its headquarters in Walnut Creek, California, and offices in American Fork, Utah; Austin, Texas; Victoria, British Columbia; Toronto, Ontario; Dnipro, Ukraine; and Yerevan, Armenia. Buyerlink has no outside investors and is wholly owned by One Planet Group.

About Buyerlink

Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing.

Buyerlink's patented technology allows its platform to conduct millions of auctions every month striving to connect consumers to perfectly matched service providers. It currently serves the automotive, real estate, insurance, home services, solar, and home warranty industries, and its category agnostic platform offers Buyerlink the capability to quickly launch and grow into new categories of service.

As a fully integrated technology platform, Buyerlink simplifies online marketing, empowering businesses of all sizes to gain access to in-market locally-targeted consumer demand at scale.

While Buyerlink is focused on providing a massively effective, locally targeted marketing solution, as a One Planet Group company Buyerlink's true fulfillment stems from operating a mission-driven business with a measurable positive impact on the world. Its fundamental values place love at the center of every facet of the business. The Buyerlink team stands for social justice, women's rights, racial justice, and unity.

Buyerlink provides the means to uphold the company's unwavering commitment to universal philanthropy.