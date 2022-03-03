Biolage Professional Releases Color Last Limited-Edition Recycled* Bottles and Announces a SalonCycle Recycling Partnership

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare inspired by natural ingredients, releases limited-edition Color Last hybrid paper and plastic bottles, as well as a partnership with SalonCycle for stylists to recycle salon waste in professional-only SalonCentric stores during the last two weeks of April.

The limited-edition Color Last hybrid packaging is made from 100% recycled paper and plastic, excluding the pump, with 40% less plastic versus the traditional 13.5 fluid ounce Color Last bottle.

The Color Last franchise is an established, top-selling consumer and pro favorite, and the limited-edition packaging has been designed to minimize plastic use and take steps to a more eco-conscious brand footprint.

The outer shell of the packaging is made from FSC-certified, 100% recycled, water-resistant paper with wet-strength technology, making the bottle shower-safe. This outer paper packaging protects a thin plastic liner on the inside made of 100% recycled plastic and the entire bottle is manufactured in a zero water-waste facility.

To further demonstrate the brand's commitment to salon sustainability, Biolage Professional is partnering with SalonCycle to make recycling salon waste more accessible to stylists. The brand is sponsoring a SalonCycle recycling box in all SalonCentric stores for licensed professionals April 18-30. SalonCycle provides a turn-key recycling solution for traditionally non-recyclable salon waste and packaging. SalonCentric customers can collect and drop off salon waste in the Biolage Professional-sponsored recycling box at the SalonCentric store of their choice. Once the box is full, the SalonCentric store team will ship the box back to SalonCycle to recycle all its contents.

"We are thrilled to announce the hybrid Color Last bottles and our partnership with SalonCycle as an overall sustainability push," says Mounia Tahiri, Biolage Professional senior vice president. "Although these initiatives are for a limited time, we truly look forward to hearing the response from consumers and professionals and continuing to work toward a more sustainable future for the brand. This brand is inspired by nature, and we are constantly exploring ways to reduce our environmental footprint and encourage others to reduce theirs."

Drawing from the brand's connection to nature, Biolage Professional partnered with multidisciplinary Brazilian artist Barbara Malagoli to bring to life this limited-edition packaging. Malagoli's work is full of female figures and symbols that tell stories of empowerment and embody the beauty of Mother Earth.

"I'm beyond excited for the Color Last Limited-Edition hybrid packaging," says Sunnie Brook, Biolage Professional global ambassador and celebrity stylist. "As a haircare professional, Color Last is a staple in my toolkit to ensure my clients' hair stays vibrant and nourished. I'm proud to be partnered with a brand that's continuously exploring ways to develop and implement more sustainable packaging."

Favored by consumers and professionals alike, Biolage Professional Color Last Shampoo and Conditioner are essential for maintaining color vibrancy and hair health. The nourishing professional formulas have a low pH to gently cleanse, intensely condition and maintain salon-vibrant hair color for up to 20 washes**. The Color Last formulas are vegan with no animal-derived ingredients, paraben and mineral oil-free, produced in a carbon-neutral factory and developed with the iconic Biolage AromaScience™ fragrance.

The Color Last limited-edition bottles will be available for purchase at SalonCentric on April 1 and ULTA Beauty on March 13 with an MSRP of $23.50.

*excluding the pump

**when used as a system with Biolage Color Last Shampoo and Conditioner

***versus the traditional 13.5 fluid ounce Color Last bottle.

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients and is known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals — and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

