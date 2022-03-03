Bath Fitter recognized for its success in creating a hybrid work environment

MONTREAL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic changed lives around the world and particularly in the workplace, forcing businesses and employees to embrace a new way of working. Bath Fitter was quick to adapt, giving employees the option to work remotely from the very start of the pandemic and doing everything possible to facilitate this transition. Bath Fitter has now received recognition for its efforts to enable hybrid work from Great Place to Work®.



“We have seen increases in team productivity during the pandemic through the hybrid work approach,” explains Sophia Nardelli, Vice President, Human Resources. “It is also an arrangement that seems to work well for our staff, allowing them to combine focused work from home with collaborative work that is best facilitated by the office environment.”

Last Fall, with an eye on the post-pandemic world, Bath Fitter employees were surveyed about their desire to return fulltime to the office. “The overwhelming majority of employees wanted to continue with a flexible arrangement that allows them to choose the hours they work from home and at the office,” explains Nardelli. “We also recognized that this arrangement could be a big incentive for new employees so we have decided to continue the hybrid work arrangement indefinitely.”

“We recognize that the hybrid workplace has the potential to maximize staff productivity and engagement,” says Glenn Cotton (CEO and President). “We made the decision early on in this pandemic to make work flexibility a priority at Bath Fitter. We actively invested in the transition to hybrid work and are seeing the benefits. We see hybrid work as the future and we want to continue being the vanguard for this approach.”

Bath Fitter received the Hybrid Work honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The certification is based on Bath Fitter’s Hybrid Work Readiness Index and organizational workplace programs and practices that support and enable hybrid work, as determined by employee surveys conducted by Great Place to Work®.

Bath Fitter is a certified Great Place To Work® and has won numerous accolades in recent years, including the Best Workplaces™ in Canada and Quebec for five consecutive years, as well as the Best Workplaces™ in the following categories: Women, Inclusion, Mental Wellness and Manufacturing. Bath Fitter is actively recruiting at the Saint-Eustache manufacturing facility, with approximately 20 to 25 open positions currently. To learn more about working at Bath Fitter, please visit: careers.bathfitter.com/career-home .

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

