Puffco to Showcase Innovative Cannabis Tech Products at the Inspired Home Show

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffco, the award-winning electronic cannabis consumption device innovator, today announced their inaugural participation at the upcoming Inspired Home Show in Chicago. IHS, which draws more than 52,000 housewares professionals from 130 countries, is North America’s largest home and housewares trade show. Puffco’s participation will include visibility in the New Product Showcase as well as their state-of-art booth in the Health & Wellness (Wired + Well) section.



2022 marks the first year in which consumption devices will be showcased at IHS as the normalization of cannabis is rapidly becoming more recognized across the country. “We are excited to have Puffco in The Inspired Home Show as the industry gathers together again after two years apart,” said Adrienne Tiritilli, vice president of The Inspired Home Show. “As cannabis-focused products become mainstream in the health and wellness category, they are a welcome enhancement to this category at the Show.”

“Cannabis presents multiple ways to help people manage their health and wellness, from tempering anxiety and stress to providing relief from temporary or chronic pain,” explains Puffco CMO Stuart McFaul. “As people become more familiar with these benefits, the demand for solutions will increase dramatically. We’re excited to be the first cannabis tech company to acquaint mainstream retailers with this burgeoning opportunity and thank Inspired Home for helping us make it happen.”

Puffco will be showcasing their award-winning innovative and design-forward electronic cannabis consumption devices. The Puffco Peak (MSRP $249.99) which provides an incredible concentrate experience with customizable control to suit each user’s preference, the Puffco Peak Pro (MSRP $399.99) with all the functions of the Peak plus integrates high-tech features like Bluetooth app connectivity, wireless Qi charging, USB-C charging, real-time temperature control, customizable LED lights and an auto-sleep function and the limited-edition Peak Pro Indiglow (MSRP $449.99). The Puffco Plus (MSRP $89.99), the most advanced electronic cannabis consumption pen, is the cleanest way to experience concentrates while on-the-go. And, the Puffco Hot Knife (MSRP $49.99) which makes loading your Puffco products simple, clean and effective.

Puffco will exhibit at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago from March 5-7, 2022, Booth L11943.

ABOUT PUFFCO

Puffco manufactures an array of innovative devices for cannabis concentrate users which include the Puffco Peak, Peak Pro, and the easy-to-carry Puffco Plus. The company is acclaimed for its award-winning product designs and advanced cannabis concentrate technology. Established in 2013, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles. ( https://www.puffco.com )

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/644fae5d-2d74-40a1-9171-ab4eecea1483

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f1d5f1-b2bd-478d-a13f-774ea81f6c95

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bae031f-b56b-46fd-8541-975b9d76fdcf